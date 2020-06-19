Two named to the President’s List

For the College of Charleston for Spring 2020

CHARLESTON — College of Charleston congratulates more than 2,600 students who were named to the President’s List and Dean’s List for Spring 2020. The following local students earned honors:

Mariana Glenn-Toland of Union, 29379, was named to the President’s List. Glenn-Toland is majoring in Psychology .

Macy Scarborough of Union, 29379, was named to the President’s List. Scarborough is majoring in Theatre .

To qualify for President’s List (Highly Distinguished), students must earn a GPA of 3.800 or higher and complete a minimum of 14 semester hours.

To quality for Dean’s List (Distinguished), students must earn a GPA of 3.600 or higher and complete a minimum of 14 semester hours.

This story courtesy of the College of Charleston.