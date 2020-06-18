A $45 million budget and new awnings

UNION — A new budget totaling nearly $45 million, an unchanged tax millage, a $5 disposal fee, three appointments to two commissions, and the awarding of the bid for the replacement of some awnings on Main Street in Downtown Union were approved by Union City Council this past Tuesday.

Budget

During its June meeting Tuesday, Council voted unanimously to approve second and final reading of the ordinance adopting the city budget for fiscal 2020-2021.

The proposed budget was prepared by City of Union Finance Director Laura Hembree who in her presentation to Council stated that revenues for fiscal 2020-2021 are projected to total $44,868,530, an increase of 2.19 percent over fiscal 2019-2020.

The City of Union’s Municipal Budget is composed of the General Fund which covers municipal operations such as law enforcement, Solid Waste Management Fund which covers garbage collection, and the Utility Fund which covers the electric, water, sewer, and natural gas services provided by the City.

• General Fund

In her presentation to Council, Hembree that the 2020-2021 General Fund revenues are projected to total $6,002,620 while expenditures are budgeted at $6,454,220 leaving a deficit of $451,600 which she said will have to be covered with funds out of the fund balance.

— Property Tax

The main source of revenue for the General Fund is the property tax millage levied by the City of Union on residences and businesses located within its municipal boundaries. Hembree said that under the proposed budget the tax millage will remain the same at 89.8 mills. In addition, she said that taxpayers will receive a credit against their property taxes due to local option sale tax revenue.

After approving the new budget, Council also voted unanimously to approve second and final reading of the ordinance setting the Municipal Tax Levy for fiscal 2020-2021 at 89.8 mills.

— Disposal Fee

Hembree said that a $5 disposal fee will be added to the 2020 tax notices.

The ordinance adding the fee to the tax notices states that it will be levied “upon all taxable real property located within the City to offset the costs of brush collection and disposal within the City that have been formerly funded through ad valorem property taxes.”

Council voted unanimously to approve second and final reading of the ordinance adding the disposal fee.

• Solid Waste Management Fund

Hembree said that Solid Waste Management has a budget of $860,070, an increase of less than one percent over the current year. She said that the garbage collection fee will remain the same at $17 a month.

• Utility Fund

Revenues for the Utility Fund are projected to total $34,322,440 while expenses are budgeted at $36,760,300, which Hembree said is an increase of 3.17 percent over the current budget. Hembree said the projected $2,437,860 deficit will be covered with retained earnings.

— Rates

The City of Union Utility Department is funded by the rates it charges customers both within and without the city for the electricity, natural gas, water and sewage treatment it provides them with. Hembree said that while no increases are proposed for electricity and natural gas, the PPA and the PGA will continue to true up the cost of electricity and gas, respectively, each month. She said that no rates increases are proposed for water and sewer.

— Capital Infrastructure

The key to providing utility services such as electricity, natural gas, water, and sewer is infrastructure such as power lines pipes, pump stations, and power stations. All these need to be, first, built to meet the needs of the customer base, maintained to continue meeting those needs, upgrade to improve the delivery of those services, and expanded to accommodate economic growth and the expansion of the customer base. Utilities also play an important role in helping facilitate economic growth in the community including facilitating the recruitment of new businesses and industries and the expansion of existing ones.

It’s because of this that all Utility Fund budgets, including this year’s, budget funds for capital infrastructure. Hembree told Council that this year’s Utility Fund budget includes $5,989,750 and that these are included in the budget’s proposed expenditures.

• Special Revenue Funds

The proposed budget also includes the following Special Revenue Funds and their proposed budgets for fiscal 2020-2021:

a. Local Hospitality & Accommodations — $438,000

b. Main Street Junction — $138,940

c. Economic Development — $100,000

d. Drug Fund — $7,000

e. Community Change — $20,000

f. Debt Service-Tax Increment — $90,000

The Special Revenue Funds budgets were approved as part of the first reading of the overall budget.

• City Employees

Hembree said that a cost of living increase for City employees is not included in the budget.

Planning Commission

In other business, Council voted to fill two seats on the Planning Commission that became vacant due to expired terms.

Prior to the balloting, Council was presented with background prepared by City of Union Planning and Zoning Coordinator Kathy A. Teague which explained that the Planning Commission works closely with the Planning Department. The Commission meets to consider and make recommendations to Council concerning zoning ordinances or resolutions. It also makes regulations for the subdivision of land and appropriate revisions thereof within its jurisdiction.

After receiving the background, Council then voted by ballot to select the two appointees from among the three persons who had applied to be appointed.

The new Commission members elected by Council are Mary Norman and Weldon Rodgers, both of whom will serve four-year terms that will end June 30, 2024.

Election Commission

Council also filled a seat on the City of Union Election Commission which had become vacant.

Background prepared by Municipal Clerk Gloria Rogers stated that only one letter of interest in the position was received. It was from Melissa Brown who asked to be reappointed to the Election Commission.

Council voted unanimously to reappoint Brown to the Election Commission to serve out the term which will end June 2026.

Awning Replacement

Council also voted unanimously to award the bid for the second phase of awning replacements on Main Street in downtown Union to Greenville Awning for $16,786.

In presenting the bid for Council’s consideration, City of Union Administrator Joe Nichols said it would be for Phase II of the ongoing replacement of awnings on Main Street. Nichols said that Phase I, which was handled by Enviro Awning has been successful. He said that Phase I had involved the replacement of awnings on East Main Street and that Phase II would involve the replacement of awnings on West Main Street.

Nichols stressed that both phases involved the replacement of existing dilapidated awnings only. He said that no new awnings were being installed in either phase.

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.