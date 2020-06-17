McGee named Interim Police Chief

UNION — A 16-year veteran of the Union Public Safety Department will serve as Interim Chief of Police beginning in July.

In a statement released this (Wednesday) afternoon, City of Union Administrator Joe Nichols announced that Robbie McGee will be the City of Union’s Interim Chief of Police effective Wednesday, July 1.

The press release states that McGee joined the Public Safety Department in April of 2004 and is currently Captain over Investigations at the Public Safety Department.

McGee will succeed current Public Safety Director Sam White who is retiring at the end of this month (June).