Pray for the Holy Spirit’s guidance

June 17, 2020 gpsAdmin2 Church, Lifestyle, News, Top Stories 0
Charles Warner | The Union Times Our relationship with God should be one of thanks and trust, the former because all that we have comes from Him and the latter because we can trust Him to do what is best for us and do it better than anyone else can including ourselves. We owe God everything because, well, He created everything, including us. The creation story of Genesis is a record of the beginning of everything, the start of a process that continues to this day and includes each and every one of us as we, like the rest of creation, are the result of that first great miracle of God. The only miracle of God greater than the creation miracle is the miracle of eternal salvation that comes only through the Lord Jesus Christ, God’s Only Begotten Son, who He gave as a Living Sacrifice for our sins and whose Shed Blood alone can wash away our sins. Furthermore, God’s blessings continue today, not only through the unfolding of creation, but also through His Holy Spirit through which He sends us His Guidance, Inspiration, Comfort, and Blessing. Lets not forget the blessing of The Bible, God’s Holy Word, through which He blesses us through the written record of His Words and Works. We have all that and so much more because of God and that’s why we should give thanks to Him and trust Him for what we need. After all, who better than the Creator of All Things, the one who gave us Jesus, who continues to bless us through His Holy Spirit, and instruct us through The Bible, is there to trust? The answer to that is God alone is worthy of our everlasting thanks for all He has done for us and our complete trust in Him for all that He will do for us if we ask Him.

Charles Warner | The Union Times

Read Romans 8:25-28

The Spirit helps us in our weakness. We do not know what we ought to pray for, but the Spirit himself intercedes for us through wordless groans.

— Romans 8:26 (NIV)

PRAYER: Dear Lord, help us to listen for the Holy Spirit’s guidance to put our prayers on the right track. Amen.

THOUGHT FOR THE DAY: When I listen for the Holy Spirit, my prayers can more fully follow God’s will.

