Pray for the Holy Spirit’s guidance

Read Romans 8:25-28

The Spirit helps us in our weakness. We do not know what we ought to pray for, but the Spirit himself intercedes for us through wordless groans.

— Romans 8:26 (NIV)

PRAYER: Dear Lord, help us to listen for the Holy Spirit’s guidance to put our prayers on the right track. Amen.

THOUGHT FOR THE DAY: When I listen for the Holy Spirit, my prayers can more fully follow God’s will.