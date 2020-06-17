Pray for the Holy Spirit’s guidance

Read Romans 8:25-28
The Spirit helps us in our weakness. We do not know what we ought to pray for, but the Spirit himself intercedes for us through wordless groans.
— Romans 8:26 (NIV)
PRAYER: Dear Lord, help us to listen for the Holy Spirit’s guidance to put our prayers on the right track. Amen.
THOUGHT FOR THE DAY: When I listen for the Holy Spirit, my prayers can more fully follow God’s will.
