$666,200 and 3 pump stations

UNION — When it comes to making a deal the ideal outcome of the deal making is that said deal benefits all those involved in the making the deal as well as those they represent.

Such an ideal outcome lies at the heart of a deal between the City of Union and the Town of Jonesville, a deal that is part of a much larger project that also involves Union County.

The much larger project is the collaborative effort of the City, the Town, and the County to obtain the necessary funding to build industrial grade wastewater infrastructure in the upper part of Union County to provide both the Town of Jonesville and the Trakas Industrial Site on SC 9 with reliable wastewater treatment capability. The infrastructure the City, the Town, and the County are seeking to build would be able to serve large, water intensive industries that the Trakas Industrial Site was designed for but has been unable to attract because it currently lacks that infrastructure.

In addition to helping make the Site more attractive to industry, the infrastructure would also provide enhanced wastewater service to the Town of Jonesville. This would in turn support the growth and economic development of the Town as well as the rest of the upper part of Union County.

The deal between the City and the Town that is an integral part of the infrastructure project was outlined in an exhibit presented to Union City Council during a special meeting Tuesday evening (June 9). The exhibit was attached to a resolution unanimously approved by Council supporting an application by the City, the Town, and the County for US Department of Commerce EDA CARES Act Funding Opportunity funds which would be used to help fund the construction of the wastewater infrastructure. The resolution approved by Council commits the City to provide matching funds of up to $666,200 if the application for funding is approved.

City of Union Administrator Joe Nichols said that funds approved City Council along with those approved a week earlier by Union County Council add up to approximately 20 percent of the estimated $6.3 million cost of the project.

As part of the project, the City and the Town agree to the following as outlined by the exhibit:

• The Town of Jonesville will transfer and the City of Union will accept ownership of three pump stations and associated lines with the City accepting liability and operational costs associated with taking ownership of the pump stations.

• The Town of Jonesville will transfer sewer collection services for Dollar General, Belk, and the Trakas Industrial Site to the City of Union.

• The Town of Jonesville will eliminate the NPDES (National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System) discharge point located at its Wastewater Treatment Plant in return for which the City of Union will complete the conversion of the Town’s Wastewater Treatment Plant to an EQ (Equalization) basin at no cost to the Town.

• The Town of Jonesville will maintain a distribution network in Union County which includes Dollar General, Belk, Trakas Industrial Site, and northern Union County.

• The City of Union will accept and treat an annualized daily average of 60,000 gallons per day of municipal waste from the Town of Jonesville for a charge in an amount to be agreed by the parties.

• The Town of Jonesville will own and operate an EQ basin at the current site of its Wastewater Treatment Plant which will discharge municipal waste to the City of Union at no cost to the Town for up to the average annualized limit of 60,000 gallons per day, at a charge in an amount to be agreed by the parties.

• The City of Union will provide an economic development incentive to the Town of Jonesville for sewer system improvements within the municipal limits of Jonesville based on a formula and in an amount agreed by the parties.

The resolution approved by Union City Council is similar to one approved by Union County Council during a special meeting on June 2. Both resolutions make the following points:

• The COVID-19 pandemic has severely impacted the US economy.

• Rural South Carolina, which includes the Town of Jonesville, the City of Union, and Union County, have struggled with economic development and growth prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.

• The economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic will be particularly devastating for fiscally fragile communities in South Carolina.

• The ability to competitively attract future industrial prospects to Union County will be key to driving post COVID-19 recovery.

• Union County currently owns and is marketing the Trakas Industrial Site which is a certified South Carolina industrial site.

• The availability of industrial grade wastewater at the Trakas site is key to Union County’s long term economic development and growth.

• Lack of wastewater infrastructure has eliminated the Trakas Industrial Site and Union County from consideration by multiple industrial prospects.

• The ability to competitively attract future industrial prospects to Union County will be key to driving post COVID-19 economic recovery.

• Securing industrial businesses at the Trakas Industrial Site will bring needed jobs to the community which will improve the quality of life for the citizens of the City of Union, Town of Jonesville, and Union County as a whole.

• Industrial grade wastewater infrastructure at the Trakas Site will provide the Town of Jonesville with reliable wastewater treatment capability which will support the growth and economic development of the Town of Jonesville.

The resolution approved by Union County Council commits Union County to providing $600,000 in matching funds if the application for funding is approved.

Sewer System Improvements

In other business, City Council voted also voted unanimously to award the bid for West Main Street and Evans Street Sewer System Improvements to IPR Southeast LLC of Stone Mountain, Georgia, for $843,556.54.

The award of the bid for the project, which is being funded through a Community Development Block Grant, must be approved by the SC Department of Commerce.

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-726-4090.