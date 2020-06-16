Inducted into Chi Alpha Sigma

EMORY, VA — The Emory & Henry College Department of Athletics in conjunction with Chi Alpha Sigma (XA), the National College Athlete Honor Society, has announced the members of the inaugural induction class for the organization’s “Virginia Xi Chapter.”

The 30 individuals represent 13 different sports and hail from 10 different states. The Intermont Equestrian program leads the way with eight honorees while the baseball, women’s basketball, football, women’s soccer and softball teams have also seen multiple student-athletes inducted into the group.

Members include Sarah Burton of Pacolet — Women’s Soccer.

The Department of Athletics, in coordination with the Student-Athlete Advisory Committee, uses the following criteria for induction into the Xi Chapter of Chi Alpha Sigma:

Must have earned at least one letter in a varsity intercollegiate sport and be in good standing with their team;

must have achieved at least junior academic status after their fifth semester;

must have achieved a minimum cumulative grade point average of 3.40;

must have endorsement from the head coach of their sport;

must be recommended by the college’s chapter advisors;

must be of a good moral character.

Emory & Henry is one of seven institutions in Old Dominion Athletic Conference — Bridgewater College, Hollins University, University of Lynchburg, Randolph College, Sweet Briar College and Virginia Wesleyan University — to sponsor a chapter in the nationwide organization.

Founded in 1996 by then-DePauw University head football coach Nick Mourouzis, Chi Alpha Sigma was established to recognize college student-athletes who excel both on and off the field of competition. The goal of the organization is to provide outstanding student-athletes with an opportunity to become connected within a fraternal association that aligns their educational and athletic successes for a lifetime. Additionally, Chi Alpha Sigma has established a postgraduate scholarship in honor of Coach Mourouzis and now recognizes a pair of Scholar-Athletes of the Year from the membership.

Located in the Highlands of Virginia, Emory & Henry College has devoted itself since 1836 to the belief that education can have a transformative effect on an individual, a place and ultimately the wider world.

Emory & Henry College is consistently ranked among the nation’s best private liberal arts institutions. The College’s many accolades include the Presidential Award for Service Learning, the highest national recognition for community service and service learning; top tier recognition in Washington Monthly, USA Today, Newsweek and we are also listed among the top 40 schools in Colleges that Change Lives.

This story courtesy of Emory & Henry College.