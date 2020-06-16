Lander announces Dean’s List

GREENWOOD — Lander University has announced the names of 642 outstanding undergraduates who have been named to the Dean’s List for earning top academic achievements during the first semester of the 2019-20 school year.

To qualify for the Dean’s List, a student must earn a grade-point average (GPA) between 3.5 and 3.9. Students earning recognition for their academic achievements of making the Dean’s List at Lander University are listed by hometown below.

Newberry County

Catherine Baker, of Whitmire.

Spartanburg County

William Bishop, of Boiling Springs

Keshana Briggs, of Boiling Springs

Brittany Cunningham, of Boiling Springs

Pierre Gentry, of Boiling Springs

Jameson Hartsoe, of Boiling Springs

Claire Hipp, of Boiling Springs

Sharina Johnson, of Boiling Springs

Jordyne Manzer, of Boiling Springs

Mitchell Miller, of Boiling Springs

Caleb Wilkins, of Boiling Springs

Michael Henson, of Pauline

Destiney Lawson, of Pauline

Union County

Samantha Hindman, of Buffalo

Myeshia Holmes, of Union

Tashure Lott, of Union

This story courtesy of Lander University.