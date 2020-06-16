Lander announces Dean’s List

GREENWOOD — Lander University has announced the names of 642 outstanding undergraduates who have been named to the Dean’s List for earning top academic achievements during the first semester of the 2019-20 school year.
To qualify for the Dean’s List, a student must earn a grade-point average (GPA) between 3.5 and 3.9. Students earning recognition for their academic achievements of making the Dean’s List at Lander University are listed by hometown below.
Newberry County
Catherine Baker, of Whitmire.
Spartanburg County
William Bishop, of Boiling Springs
Keshana Briggs, of Boiling Springs
Brittany Cunningham, of Boiling Springs
Pierre Gentry, of Boiling Springs
Jameson Hartsoe, of Boiling Springs
Claire Hipp, of Boiling Springs
Sharina Johnson, of Boiling Springs
Jordyne Manzer, of Boiling Springs
Mitchell Miller, of Boiling Springs
Caleb Wilkins, of Boiling Springs
Michael Henson, of Pauline
Destiney Lawson, of Pauline
Union County
Samantha Hindman, of Buffalo
Myeshia Holmes, of Union
Tashure Lott, of Union
This story courtesy of Lander University.