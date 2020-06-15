17 asked to contact Family Court

If they have ever paid or received child support

UNION COUNTY — The following people are asked to contact the Union County Clerk of Courts Office Family Court/Child Support Division if they have ever paid or received child support:

Helen Harris

Pamela Dobbins

Mary Gist

LaRhonda Moss

Sharona Moore

Tina Clayton

Felicia Ross

Tori Merritt

Frank Smith

Kenneth Shetley

Amy Craig

Dustin Briggs

Stephen Williams

Robert Fleming

Michael Hallisy

Charles Shaw

Gregory Leyer

Union County Clerk of Court Melanie Lawson is asking that these individuals call 864-429-1632 or come by the office at 322 East Main Street, Union. The drive-thru is open.

This story courtesy of Union County Clerk of Court Melanie Lawson.