17 asked to contact Family Court

UNION COUNTY — The following people are asked to contact the Union County Clerk of Courts Office Family Court/Child Support Division if they have ever paid or received child support:
Helen Harris
Pamela Dobbins
Mary Gist
LaRhonda Moss
Sharona Moore
Tina Clayton
Felicia Ross
Tori Merritt
Frank Smith
Kenneth Shetley
Amy Craig
Dustin Briggs
Stephen Williams
Robert Fleming
Michael Hallisy
Charles Shaw
Gregory Leyer
Union County Clerk of Court Melanie Lawson is asking that these individuals call 864-429-1632 or come by the office at 322 East Main Street, Union. The drive-thru is open.
This story courtesy of Union County Clerk of Court Melanie Lawson.