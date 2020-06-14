Keep your eyes on Jesus

Dealing with anger, irritation and frustration can become overwhelming at times in our lives. Especially when we are already facing other issues such as, health, financial, relational, emotional, or even spiritual. Things that we should normally be able to handle, can suddenly look like a giant in our path and fear can fuel our frustration. Too often, we forget who we are in the midst of such trials as we focus on the obstacle instead of our source of power and strength.

Peter went from miraculously walking on water to fearfully sinking because he had taken his eyes off Jesus. We know that he could swim because of what we read in John 21:7. The problem is, our abilities and confidence are often impacted by the mere “threat” of something whether it is real or not. Why did he panic and cry out to be saved? Jesus told him to come out on the water and he was able to do it! But just as the noise and storms in our daily lives make circumstances seem worse than they really are, Peter turned his attention to the fierce wind that he was already conquering, and it caused him to sink.

Matthew 14:24 But the ship was now in the midst of the sea, tossed with waves: for the wind was contrary. 25 And in the fourth watch of the night Jesus went unto them, walking on the sea. 26 And when the disciples saw him walking on the sea, they were troubled, saying, It is a spirit; and they cried out for fear. 27 But straightway Jesus spake unto them, saying, Be of good cheer; it is I; be not afraid. 28 And Peter answered him and said, Lord, if it be thou, bid me come unto thee on the water. 29 And he said, Come. And when Peter was come down out of the ship, he walked on the water, to go to Jesus. 30 But when he saw the wind boisterous, he was afraid; and beginning to sink, he cried, saying, Lord, save me. 31 And immediately Jesus stretched forth his hand, and caught him, and said unto him, O thou of little faith, wherefore didst thou doubt? 32 And when they were come into the ship, the wind ceased. 33 Then they that were in the ship came and worshipped him, saying, Of a truth thou art the Son of God.”

Be encouraged today that your ability to deal with stress, frustration, aggravation, and fear has not diminished or changed. It is the focus of our lens that needs adjusting, so be careful of surrendering to a spirit of defeat. God has not changed, His power is immeasurable, and His grace and mercy covers us through Jesus Christ. You are not weak because God is distant — He is ever present. We only feel weak because we cease to to seek His presence. Yes, Peter began to sink as he looked to the waves, but Jesus Never moved! As soon as he cried for help, Jesus reached out His hand and pulled him up. He is watching. He loves You. He will rescue You.

I pray, “Father, forgive me when I let my sight drift from you to the troubles around me. I sometimes forget just how loved I am as a child of God. Christ paid all my debts and provided me with conquering power over the enemy. Let me spread cheer and encouragement to others who may feel weak that they may look to You also. Thank You for saving me and let me ever have the courage to jump from the boat, in Jesus’ name I ask, amen.”

Rev. Cathleen N. Cathcart is pastor of New Life Worship Center in Spartanburg.