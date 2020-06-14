Three awarded music scholarships

Annaka Lyda Gabriel Gilstrap Allie Turner

SPARTANBURG — The Lawson Academy of the Arts at Converse College recently held scholarship auditions for the 2020-2021 school year. Students who are in 6th through 11th grade are eligible to participate.

This year, due to the Coronavirus pandemic, students had to submit their auditions through a video taped format. Students at Lawson Academy have been receiving their lessons through the Internet since mid-march, but this did not hinder them from preparing a successful audition presentation. The students who participated in the piano category were vying for one of 17 scholarships. There were also 6 alternates chosen in the piano category.

Annaka Lyda, 11, of Spartanburg, who is a 6th grader at McCracken Middle School, received a scholarship donated by Dr. Nalin and Shre Srivastava. Annaka is the daughter of Pamela Lyda and Chad Cantrell. In addition to taking piano lessons at Lawson Academy, Annaka also takes voice lessons and oboe lessons there. She won Best Performer in the Lawson Academy’s STAR auditions in the piano solos category in 2015 and 2018, the hymns category in 2018 and in the piano duets category in 2018 and 2019. She enjoys singing and playing piano solos at her church. Annaka also sings in the chorus and plays oboe in the school orchestra at McCracken Middle School.

Gabriel Gilstrap, 14, was awarded the Cesily and Tom King piano scholarship. Gabriel is an 8th grader at McCracken Middle School. He is the son of Jared and Susan Gilstrap of Union. Gabriel plays the trombone and he is a member of the jazz band at McCracken Middle School. At school, he also sings in the chorus and he plays the piano for the chorus performances. He was selected as Best Performer in the 2016 STAR piano auditions at Converse College. Gabriel enjoys playing hymn arrangements for special occasions at his grandfather’s church.

Allie Turner, 15, won the Alia Lawson Endowment piano scholarship. Allie is a home-schooler and is the daughter of Tom and Glennette Turner of Inman. In addition to taking piano lessons, Allie has taken voice lessons from gospel music coaches, specializing in how to sing harmony with others. Allie and her family are praise and worship leaders for churches and children’s church camps. Allie participates in mission trips where she uses her musical talents. She plays ukelele and violin in addition to piano. Allie is also a gifted artist. She and her sister have written a children’s book that has been accepted for publication. Allie’s artwork is featured in the book.

Molly Bryant, 11, daughter of William and Jaime Bryant and Cameron Srivastava, 14, son of Dr. Nalin and Shre Srivastava were both chosen as alternates in the piano auditions. They are eligible to receive scholarship money if any of the scholarship recipients do not use their scholarship money in the fall semester.

Annaka, Gabriel, Allie, Molly, and Cameron are piano students of Suzy Smith who teaches in Union and at Lawson Academy.

This story courtesy of Suzy Smith.