Carnegie Corner: Anti-racism and social justice booklists

Upcoming Events

June 15-19

Visit the Library Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/unionsclibrary) to have fun with library staff and special guests each week!

Missed last week’s programs? View them at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCvc2KeKTMF81rnFBf42vxqQ

Makeup Monday with Ms. Jamesha at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KXH-axcuiWk&feature=youtu.be

Tuesday Storytime: Oceans with Ms. Raven at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-N8Z-zChtfs&feature=youtu.be

Tech Talk: Making Art Using Technology — Oculus Quest at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1WP8F_OeWx0&feature=youtu.be

Get Crafty: DIY Stress Balls with Literacy VISTA Taylor at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IrB8C0UlfM0&feature=youtu.be

Tech Talk: Making Art Using Technology — 3-D Pens at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aqcNZkfkVGs&feature=youtu.be

Virtual Programs

Visit the library Facebook page www.facebook.com/unionsclibrary or our YouTube Channel to have fun with library staff and special guests.

June 15 | 1 p.m.

Let’s Talk About STEAM: Cloud in a Jar with Ms. Raven

June 16 | 10 a.m.

Tuesday Storytime: Bugs, Bugs, and More Bugs! with Ms. Raven

June 17 | 4 p.m.

Brain Break: Water Xylophone with Ms. Raven

June 18 | 4 p.m.

Crafternoon Fund: Cupcake Liner Flowers with Ms. Raven

June 19 | 1 p.m.

Snack Break: Homemade Ice Cream with Ms. Raven

Carlisle Re-Opening

Beginning Tuesday, June 16, the library will resume essential services in the Carlisle Town Hall! Our hours will be Tuesdays from 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

Anti-Racism And Social Justice Booklists

As a follow-up to our public statement, we have worked with our consortium to provide access to books through Jasmine on Overdrive (https://jasmine.overdrive.com/).

We will continue to add to these lists and always welcome suggestions for improving the diversity of our collection.

Guides to Anti-Racism and Social Justice for Adults at https://docs.google.com/document/d/1LG8CuQqK9Fthyis4NW8G8t9gpwNWr0ZmdmlVGU8d4A0/edit

Anti-Racism and Social Justice for Young Adults at https://docs.google.com/document/d/1xMViDJdMov1qZWXOcwOzCeEFHwFCoewneIXsjHeb-8s/edit

Race, Social Justice, and Activism for Kids — Chapter Books at https://docs.google.com/document/d/1PgnTHmwkWkca367Qjj2y69INjLj-YlVTQZC-U4SidMU/edit

Race, Social Justice, and Activism for Kids — Picture Books at https://docs.google.com/document/d/1GDCIFoqMaDfspHnhkIpJZyoWNnkSPwnMAKnE6DJbujE/edit

Thank You!

Thanks to the Friends of the Union County Carnegie Library, we are honored to receive funding through the Sisters of Charity Foundation of South Carolina, which provides funding for organizations that meet the fundamental needs of people experiencing poverty in South Carolina in the areas of access and participation, education and skills, and life and health.

The funding received from Sisters of Charity will be used to support much needed expansion of free quality internet for educational purposes in Union County. The Library hopes to begin by placing managed WiFi devices in high-need areas of the county and then work in partnership with the county to expand permanent broadband access to those locations. These efforts will not only help improve educational opportunities in Union County, but will also support businesses and economic development efforts through expanded and improved infrastructure.

Read more at https://www.uniondailytimes.com/features/lifestyle/24781/29000-in-grants-awarded

COVID-19 Testing

ReGenesis Health, The Spartanburg County Foundation, and Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System are offering FREE COVID-19 TESTING. No doctor’s referral or symptoms are required. Testing is from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. on June 16 and 17 at ReGenesis Health Center in Union.

