5 receive Bachelors degrees

GREENWOOD — Lander University conferred bachelor and master degrees upon over 300 graduates at the close of the 2020 academic year.

The Class of 2020 includes graduates from local communities, cities and regions across South Carolina and other states across the country, as well as internationally. In addition to the list below, graduate information can be found online at www.lander.edu.

***Summa Cum Laude is a distinction awarded to graduates with a cumulative GPA of 3.90 or higher.

**Magna Cum Laude is a distinction awarded to graduates with a cumulative GPA of 3.75-3.89.

*Cum Laude is a distinction awarded to graduates with a cumulative GPA of 3.50-3.74.

+Golden L is given to graduates who have earned a cumulative GPA of 3.50 or higher in the last 60 hours of instruction at Lander.

Spartanburg County

+*Natalie Nicole Bishop, of Boiling Springs, Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education

Keshana Tierra Briggs, of Boiling Springs, Bachelor of Science in Visual Arts

+***Peyton Riley Mennetti, of Boiling Springs, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration

Ashley Brooke Taylor, of Boiling Springs, Master of Science in Nursing — Clinical Nurse Leader

Union County

Leah Beth Parrish, of Union, Bachelor of Science in Early Childhood Education

About Lander University

Founded in 1872, Lander University is a co-educational, state-assisted, four-year university serving approximately 3,200 students. Located in Uptown Greenwood, the university has a long-standing tradition of providing a challenging, enriching education that prepares graduates to lead lives of meaningful activity, of personal satisfaction and of service to others.

The institution offers more than 60 areas of study in the liberal arts and sciences, with professional programs in STEM, education, business and nursing. Graduate programs include the Master of Education in Teaching and Learning, the Master of Education in Montessori Education, the Master of Science in Management, the Master of Science in Emergency Management and the Master of Science in Nursing-Clinical Nurse Leader.

This courtesy of Lander University.