Lander announces President’s List

GREENWOOD — Lander University has announced the names of 584 undergraduate students who are recognized with the honor of making the President’s List during the second semester of the 2019/20 academic year.

To qualify for the President’s List, a student must earn a GPA of 4.0 over the course of the semester.

Newberry County

Lea Toby, of Whitmire

Spartanburg County

Trevor Bertha, of Boiling Springs

Alayna Harding, of Boiling Springs

Peyton Mennetti, of Boiling Springs

Ashton Pless, of Boiling Springs

Cody Barr, of Pauline

Union County

Cassidy Pridemore, of Buffalo

Ashley Vinson, of Union

Derek Young, of Union

About Lander University

Founded in 1872, Lander University is a co-educational, state-assisted, four-year university serving approximately 3,200 students. Located in Uptown Greenwood, the university has a long-standing tradition of providing a challenging, enriching education that prepares graduates to lead lives of meaningful activity, of personal satisfaction and of service to others.

The institution offers more than 60 areas of study in the liberal arts and sciences, with professional programs in STEM, education, business and nursing. Graduate programs include the Master of Education in Teaching and Learning, the Master of Education in Montessori Education, the Master of Science in Management, the Master of Science in Emergency Management and the Master of Science in Nursing-Clinical Nurse Leader.

This story courtesy of Lander University.