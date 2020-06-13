Lander announces President’s List

GREENWOOD — Lander University has announced the names of 584 undergraduate students who are recognized with the honor of making the President’s List during the second semester of the 2019/20 academic year.
To qualify for the President’s List, a student must earn a GPA of 4.0 over the course of the semester.
Newberry County
Lea Toby, of Whitmire
Spartanburg County
Trevor Bertha, of Boiling Springs
Alayna Harding, of Boiling Springs
Peyton Mennetti, of Boiling Springs
Ashton Pless, of Boiling Springs
Cody Barr, of Pauline
Union County
Cassidy Pridemore, of Buffalo
Ashley Vinson, of Union
Derek Young, of Union
About Lander University
Founded in 1872, Lander University is a co-educational, state-assisted, four-year university serving approximately 3,200 students. Located in Uptown Greenwood, the university has a long-standing tradition of providing a challenging, enriching education that prepares graduates to lead lives of meaningful activity, of personal satisfaction and of service to others.
The institution offers more than 60 areas of study in the liberal arts and sciences, with professional programs in STEM, education, business and nursing. Graduate programs include the Master of Education in Teaching and Learning, the Master of Education in Montessori Education, the Master of Science in Management, the Master of Science in Emergency Management and the Master of Science in Nursing-Clinical Nurse Leader.
