Pray for God to show you how to forgive

Read Genesis 33:1-11
Jacob said, “If I have found favor in your eyes, accept this gift from me. For to see your face is like seeing the face of God.”
— Genesis 33:10 (NIV)
PRAYER: Dear God, thank you for showing us how to forgive and for allowing us to see your glory when we do. Amen.
THOUGHT FOR THE DAY: When I ask for forgiveness, I have a chance to see the face of God.
