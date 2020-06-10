Pray for God to show you how to forgive

Charles Warner | The Union Times 34 O give thanks unto the Lord; for he is good; for his mercy endureth for ever. — 1 Chronicles 16:34 5 Trust in the Lord with all thine heart; and lean not unto thine own understanding. 6 In all thy ways acknowledge him, and he shall direct thy paths. — Proverbs 3:5-6 There is great wisdom and great truth in these words, great wisdom and great truth among the rest of the great wisdom and great God conveyed to the patriarchs and prophets, judges and kings, and His other servants in the times of the Old Testament, and, later, to the disciples and apostles and His other servants in the times of the New Testament, and most especially through the life and earthly ministry of His Son, the Lord Jesus Christ. Alone among all the books that have ever been held and beheld by the human race, The Bible is the Holy Word of the true, living, and only God who gave it to humanity as the written record of the truths He shared and continues to share with us on how we should relate to Him in order to live our lives in accordance with His will and to spend eternity in Heaven with Him when our earthly lives are done. God communicates with us through the Bible and through His Holy Spirit, using the first to educate and inspire us and to help us see that He is real and how much we need Him in our lives, and using the second to send us His guidance, direction, inspiration, and blessings. To enjoy those things, however, we must open our Bibles and open ourselves to the truths contained within its pages and through it open ourselves to the saving, life and eternity changing knowledge of Jesus Christ and let Him wash away our sins with His shed blood and take control of our lives and bless us each and every day of our lives through His Holy Word and His Holy Spirit.

Read Genesis 33:1-11

Jacob said, “If I have found favor in your eyes, accept this gift from me. For to see your face is like seeing the face of God.”

— Genesis 33:10 (NIV)

PRAYER: Dear God, thank you for showing us how to forgive and for allowing us to see your glory when we do. Amen.

THOUGHT FOR THE DAY: When I ask for forgiveness, I have a chance to see the face of God.

