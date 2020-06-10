Bailey, Jennings in June 23 runoff

For the Democratic nomination for Sheriff

Jeff Bailey Carl Jennings

UNION COUNTY — When the polls opened this (Tuesday) morning for the Democratic Party and Republican party primaries there were five candidates running for the Democratic nomination for Sheriff of Union County.

Now there are only two.

Unofficial results from today’s Democratic Primary show that former Union County Magistrate Jeff Bailey finished first in the race for the Democratic Nomination for Sheriff of Union County with 2,068 votes while former Jonesville Police Chief Carl H. Jennings, Jr. finished second with 1,730 votes.

Incumbent Sheriff David Taylor finished third with 435 votes while former Sheriff’s Office Maj. Robbie Hines finished fourth with 410 votes and former Sheriff’s Office Maj. John Sherfield finished fifth with 395 votes.

Since none of the candidates running for the Democratic Nomination received a majority of the 5,080 votes cast in the Primary, Bailey and Jennings will face each other in a runoff which will be held June 23.

Only persons who voted in today’s Democratic Primary along with those who did not vote in either of today’s primaries may vote in the runoff. Persons who voted in the Republican Primary may not vote in the runoff.

The winner of the runoff will face Republican Thom McAbee in the November General Election.

• District 42

Today’s Democratic Primary did, however, decide who will represent Union County Council District 2 on Union County Council.

Incumbent Ralph Tucker, in his bid for a third term on Council, won the Democratic Nomination for District 2 with 492 of the 850 votes cast to the 358 received by challenger Elise Ashby.

No Republican is running in the November General Election so Tucker will continue to serve as District 2 Union County Councilman.

• Fifth District

Also on today’s Democratic ballot was the nomination for the US House of Representatives Fifth District.

Moe Brown won in Union County with 2,350 of the 4,157 votes cast to the 1,807 received by Sidney A. Moore.

Brown, who also won district wide, will face incumbent Republican Ralph Norman in the November General Election.

Republican Primary

The Republican Primary featured a race for the GOP Nomination for the SC House of Representatives District 42 seat.

Unofficial results show that incumbent Doug Gilliam, in his bid for a second term, received 1,351 votes in Union County to challenger Melinda Butler’s 297 votes.

No Democrat is running in the November General Election so Gilliam, who won district wide, will continue to serve District 42’s representative in the SC General Assembly.

District 42 is composed of Union County and part of Laurens County.

• SC Senate 18

The ballot also featured the race for the Republican nomination for the SC Senate District 18 seat.

Incumbent Ronnie Cromer received 228 votes in Union County to 74 votes cast for challenger Charle Bumgardner.

Cromer, who also won district wide, will face Democrat Christopher Thibault in the November General Election.

District 18 includes part of Union County, all of Newberry County and part of Lexington County.

• US Senate

Today’s Republican Primary saw incumbent US Sen. Lindsay Graham turn back three challengers for the GOP nomination.

In Union County, Graham received 1,109 votes while challengers Duke Buckner, Michael LaPierre, and Joe Reynolds received 52 votes, 416 votes, and 68 votes respectively.

Graham will face Democrat Jamie Harrison in the November General Election. Also running for the seat are Libertarians David Weikle and Keenan Wallace Dunham as well as Constitution Party candidate Bill Bledsoe.

The Union County Election Commission will meet Thursday at 10 a.m. to certify the results of today’s primaries in Union County.

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.