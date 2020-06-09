Childers, Farmer returning to UCSD

Eric Childers Kevin Farmer

UNION COUNTY — Two educators with years of experience both within and without the Union County School District are rejoining the District’s staff for the 2020-2021 school year.

In a statement released this (Tuesday) morning, Union County School District Personnel Director Jeff Stribble announced the return of Eric Childers and Kevin Farmer to the School District.

“Union County Schools is pleased to announce the hiring of Mr. Eric Childers as Director of Administration and Mr. Kevin Farmer as Union County High School Principal,” Stribble said. “Mr. Childers and Mr. Farmer will begin their duties on July 1, 2020.”

Childers

Stribble said that “Mr. Eric Childers is a Union native and returns to Union County Schools after serving with the S.C. Virtual Charter School and Odyssey Online Learning. Mr. Childers has served as Lockhart Schools Principal, Sims Middle School Principal, Director of the Union County Learning Center, and S.C. Charter School High School Principal.”

Farmer

Stribble said that “Mr. Kevin Farmer is also a Union native and returns to Union County Schools after working in Spartanburg Districts 1 and 6. Mr. Farmer has served as teacher, head football coach, offensive coordinator, administrative assistant, and assistant principal during his educational career.”

Welcome Back

Stribble said that “Union County Schools welcomes Mr. Childers and Mr. Farmer back to the school district and look forward to the excellent leadership and vision they will provide the district.“