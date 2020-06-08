Voting Democrat or voting Republican?

UNION COUNTY — Will you vote Republican or Democrat in Tuesday’s party primaries?

That’s the first choice voters in Union County — and the rest of South Carolina — will have to make when they go to the polls Tuesday.

In South Carolina, voters must choose which party primary they will vote in, selecting either the primary of the Democratic Party or that of the Republican Party.

So which one are you going to vote in this Tuesday?

Democratic

If you choose the Democratic Primary you will get to vote on the party’s nominees for the following offices:

• Union County Sheriff

This has been the most contentious — and crowded — primary race for either party in Union County with a total five candiates seeking the Democratic Nomination. The candidates are:

Jeff Bailey

Robbie Hines

Carl Jennings

John Sherfield

David Taylor (Incumbent)

The winner of the Democratic Nomination for Sheriff will face Republican Thom McAbee in November.

However, given the number of candidates running for the Democratic Nomination, the possibility exists that none of them will get a majority of the vote and therefore a runoff would have to be held.

Only those who vote in the Democratic Primary on Tuesday or who do not vote in the primary will be allowed to vote in any runoff. No one who votes in the Republican Primary will be allowed to vote in a runoff for Sheriff.

• Council District 2

In Union County Council District 2 the Democratic Ballot also includes the race for the party’s nomination for the District 2 Seat. The candidates are:

Elise Ashby

Ralph Tucker (Incumbent)

No Republican is running for the District 2 seat and so the winner of the Democratic Nomination will be District 2’s next representative on Union County Council.

• US House of Representatives Fifth District

The Democratic Primary in Union County also includes the race for the party’s nonmination for the US House of Representatives Fifth District. The candidates are:

Moe Brown

Sidney A. Moore

The winner of the Democratic Nomination will face incumbent Republican Ralph Norman in November.

Republican

If you choose the Republican Primary you will get to vote on the party’s nominees for the following offices:

• SC House of Representatives District 42

The Republican Primary includes the race for the party’s nomination for the SC House of Representative District 42 seat which represents Union County and party of Laurens County. The candidates are:

Doug Gilliam (Incumbent)

Melinda Butler

No Democrat is running for SC House 42 seat so the winner of the Republican Nomination will District 42’s next represenative in the SC House of Represenatives.

• SC Senate District 18

The GOP ballot also includes the race for the party’s nomination for SC Senate District 18 which includes part of Union County. The candidates are:

Charles Bumgardner

Ronnie Cromer (Incumbent)

The winner of the Republican Nomination will face Democrat Christopher Thibault in the November General Election.

• US Senate

One of South Carolina’s two US Senate seats is also on the Republican Primary Ballot. The candidates are:

Duke Buckner

Lindsey Graham (Incumbent)

Michael LaPierre

Joe Reynolds

The winner of the Republican Nomination will face Democrat Jamie Harrison in the November General Election. Also running for the seat are Libertarians David Weikle and Keenan Wallace Dunham as well as Constitution Party candidate Bill Bledsoe.

• Advisory Questions

The Republican Ballot also includes the following Advisory Questions:

Do you support giving voters the right to register to vote with the political party of their choice?

Should candidates for public office be limited to having their names listed only once on the ballot for any office in each general election (rather than current law which allows their name to appear multiple times by listing multiple political parties for the same office)?

The questions are yes or no with a yes vote meaning you favor the proposal and no meaning you are opposed.

Polls will be open Tuesday from 7 a.m.-7 p.m.

