County pledges $600,000 for grant

UNION COUNTY — There’s a line in the movie “Field of Dreams” where the protagonist is told “If you build it, he will come” and it turned out to be true as the baseball diamond the hero builds amid his cornfield brings, first, dead baseball players back from the afterlife to play a game, and then draws the living who will pay to see baseball played there and save the hero from financial ruin.

In reading that sentence you are probably thinking, “So what?”

Glad you asked.

It’s because Union County, the City of Union, and the Town of Jonesville have their own “field of dreams” on SC 9 north of Jonesville. It’s called the “Trakas Industrial Site” and while it is unlikely to serve as a doorway from the afterlife for dead baseball players, it is the key to bringing the local economy back to life following the devastation of the COVID-19 Virus and what it has brought in its wake. That’s why Union County, the City of Union, and Town of Jonesville are joining forces in an effort to “build it” in hopes that “they will come.”

What is the “it” the County, City, and Town are wanting to build and who are the “they” that the three governments are hoping will come?

“It” is “industrial grade wastewater infrastructure,” that is a sewer system for large, water-intensive industries which the Trakas Industrial Site was designed to attract to Union County but hasn’t so far since such a system is not currently in place. Such industries are the “they” that the County, the City, and the Town are hoping will come to the Site once the needed industrial grade wastewater infrastructure is built there.

The lack of such infrastructure has for years been what has hampered efforts not only to attract industry to the Trakas Industrial Site but also to fully develop the upper part of Union County, especially the US 176 Corridor including the Jonesville area. This has prevented the Town of Jonesville and the rest of the upper part of Union County from fully developing economically and achieving its potential.

Further hampering economic development in Union County is the COVID-19 Virus and what has followed in its wake, including the government-ordered lockdown of much of the economy. The Virus and the lockdown have combined to cripple the economy, not only at the national and state levels, but also at the local level.

This combination of a lack of industrial grade wastewater infrastructure andthe impact of the COVID-19 Virus on economic development including attracting industry to the Takas Industrial Site was the subject of a special meeting of Union County Council held Tuesday, June 2.

During the meeting, Council voted unanimously to approve a resolution supporting an application by Union County, the City of Union, and the Town of Jonesville for “US Department of Commerce EDA CARES Act Funding Opportunity funds for the purpose of providing industrial grade wastewater infrastructure to the Trakas Industrial Site.” In order to support the application, the resolution states that Council commits Union County “to provide matching funds up to $600,000 to support the project if the application for funding is approved.”

The resolution makes, first, the following statements about the COVID-19 Virus and its impact and the struggles, both before and since the Virus, to promote local economic development and the importance of new industry to economic recovery:

• The COVID-19 pandemic has severely impacted the US economy.

• Rural South Carolina, which includes the Town of Jonesville, the City of Union, and Union County, have struggled with economic development and growth prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.

• The economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic will be particularly devastating for fiscally fragile communities in South Carolina.

• The ability to competitively attract future industrial prospects to Union County will be key to driving post COVID-19 recovery.

It then addresses the Trakas Industrial Site and the need for industrial grade wastewater infrastructure and the impact of the lack of that infrastructure:

• Union County currently owns and is marketing the Trakas Industrial Site which is a certified South Carolina industrial site.

• The availability of industrial grade wastewater at the Trakas site is key to Union County’s long term economic development and growth.

• Lack of wastewater infrastructure has eliminated the Trakas Industrial Site and Union County from consideration by multiple industrial prospects.

• The ability to competitively attract future industrial prospects to Union County will be key to driving post COVID-19 economic recovery.

The resolution then addresses what attracting such industry will mean for Union County:

• Securing industrial businesses at the Trakas Industrial Site will bring needed jobs to the community which will improve the quality of life for the citizens of the City of Union, Town of Jonesville, and Union County as a whole.

It also addresses what the infrastructure will mean for the Town of Jonesville:

• Industrial grade wastewater infrastructure at the Trakas Site will provide the Town of Jonesville with reliable wastewater treatment capability which will support the growth and economic development of the Town of Jonesville.

