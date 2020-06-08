Union awarded $500,000 grant

UNION — What will happen in the spring of 2021?

That’s a hard a question to answer even under the best of circumstances because no one can truly know what the future holds, but it’s even harder to answer in difficult and uncertain times like these.

While we can never say with absolute certainty what the future holds we can nevertheless plan for that future and hope that our plans come to fruition when and how we want them to.

So while we can can’t say for certain what the future holds in general one thing we can say that will hopefully be happening in the City of Union in the spring of 2021 is that 3,000 feet of century-old sewer lines will be repaired and upgraded to continue serving the people of the Union Mill and Chambertown areas of the City as they have since the 1920s.

In an interview with The Union Times Wednesday morning, City of Union Administrator Joe Nichols announced that the City has a received a $500,000 grant from the SC Rural Infrastructure Authority (SCRIA) for the upgrade and repair of sewer lines in part of the Union Mill area and part of the Chambertown area. Nichols said that in order to receive an SCIRA grant the local government seeking the funding must commit to providing a 10 percent match for the amount sought. He said Union City Council has allocated $50,000 for the SCRIA grant awarded the City.

City of Union Utility Director Mark Brown said Wednesday that the project is “Union Mill IV,” the latest in a series of projects undertaken by the City to upgrade sewer service in the Union Mill area. Brown said that Union Mill IV will involve improvements to the sewer lines serving a total of 55 homes on Gage Avenue, Highland Drive, Spring Street, and Ravenscroft Street in the Union Mill area and on Blassingame Street in Chambertown. He said the project will involve the repair and upgrade of sewer lines that he said have been serving those areas for nearly a century.

“They are all clay pipes, almost 3,000 feet, and 20 manholes that will be rehabilitated,” Brown said. “The pipes were constructed in the 1920s and the guys who built them should be proud as they have lasted 100 years. If after they are rehabilitated they last another century I’ll be happy.”

Brown added that Union Mill IV will complete the City’s program of upgrading sewer service in the Union Mill area.

“This will take care of practically all of it,” Brown said.

As for when the rehabilitation of the system will get under way, Brown said that he hopes to have the administrative phase completed by the first of July or August and the project put out to bid by the end of the year. If all goes according to plan, Brown said the rehabilitation will be “a springtime project” in 2021.

No, we can’t know for certain what the future holds, but we can know that there are those working toward making things better for their community and its people and that includes the City of Union and its efforts to serve the people of the Union Mill area and Chambertown by making Union Mill IV a reality.

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.