$29,000 in grants awarded

COLUMBIA — Three organizations that serve Union County have been awarded a total of $29,000 as part of the more than $2.4 million in grants awarded to nonprofit organizations throughout South Carolina from the Sisters of Charity Foundation.

In a statement released Monday the Sisters of Charity Foundation stated that it “is excited to announce Cycle I grant awards to 136 nonprofit organizations serving people across South Carolina totaling $2,426,369.00. Each grantee partner aligns with the Foundation’s mission of reducing poverty in South Carolina in one of three ways: meeting immediate needs, working to break the cycle of poverty and/or working to make system level change.”

The press release included a statement by Foundation President and CEO Tom Keith who spoke of the needs of South Carolina and the efforts of the groups receiving the grants to address those needs.

“During this first cycle of grants in 2020, we are once again reminded of, not just the great need in our state, but the many assets in the hundreds of nonprofits who are serving families and individuals who are in need of support,” Keith said. “South Carolina is a state that rallies around our neighbors and we are blessed with strong nonprofit leaders and collaborating organizations that are making positive change.”

A full list of the recipients separated by county can be viewed at to https://sistersofcharitysc.com/over-2-4-million-awarded/

The press release states that the “diverse nonprofit organizations represented in this list provide a wide range of services including health care, food pantries, shelter, assistance to families and individuals in crisis, legal assistance and after-school care.”

You may be familiar with the famous quote by Mr. Rogers which says:

“When I was a boy and I would see scary things on the news, my mother would say to me,

‘Look for the helpers, you will always find people who are helping.”

The people who work in the organizations that received grants are among the helpers that our communities and our state depend on.

Local/Area Recipients

In the Upstate, the recipients of the grants included Angels Charge Ministry, the Friends of the Union County Carnegie Library, and United Way of the Piedmont.

Angels Charge Ministry — Immediate Needs, located in Spartanburg, serving Spartanburg, Greenville, Laurens, Pickens, Union, York, Cherokee, Anderson, Greenwood and Oconee counties was awarded $4,000.

The Angels Charge Ministry was, according to its website (https://www.angelschargeministry.org/about), founded in 2014 by Nannie Jeffries, Executive Director of Angels Charge Ministry and Pastor at Maranatha Free Church of Jesus Christ, after “seeing many of the same women return to jail because they had to go back to live in the same environment they came from. Angels Charge provides the crucial step of transitional housing for 12-18 months in order to help women change their patterns.”

While living in Angels Charge housing, the website states the women receive:

• Assistance with finding and using community resources and healthcare

• Help enrolling in GED programs and Adult Education

• Counseling for domestic violence, addiction, and mental health issues

• Job skill development

• Help finding jobs and transportation

• Personal Case Management

​According to the website, the Ministry vision is that “through faith based development” all incarcerated women “will realize their value and purpose to become independent, positive assets to our community so that they will not return to incarceration.”

The website states the Ministry’s philosophy is “we believe that women have the potential and right to live satisfying, productive lives. Women who have been incarcerated are often defined solely by their criminal histories. We believe that women who have made poor choices should not forever be limited by their mistakes.“

​Currently, the ministry has three residential homes that can house a total of 14 women at a time. The website states that “based on the needs of our community we would like to add at least four more homes. If you can help us by donating a home, or financing a home, please contact Nannie Jefferies at [email protected]”

The website states that the Ministry needs the following:

• Counselors for Therapy

• Employment partners for jobs

• Volunteers to help with transportation

• Mentors/Tutors to help study for GED

• Assistance with Life Skills — budgeting, banking, meal preparation, parenting, etc.

Angels Charge Ministry is located at 95 Ashley Street, Spartanburg, SC 29307 and can be contacted at 864-327-8778.

Its Executive Director and Founder Pastor Nannine Jeffries can be contacted at 864-529-5472 or by email at [email protected]

Friends Of The Union County Carnegie Library — Immediate Needs, located in Union, serving Union County was awarded $5,000.

The Friends of the Union County Carnegie Library is an open-membership entity created to support the needs of the Union County Carnegie Library and encourage literacy in Union County.

Among its efforts to support the Carnegie Library, the Friends hold a number of fundraising activities including its annual its annual “Tea at the Carnegie.” The group also operates the “Friends on Main Bookstore” in the L.W. Long Resource Center at 213 West Main Street, Union, across from the Union County Courthouse. The Bookstore is open open Thursday-Saturday from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

United Way of the Piedmont — Breaking the Cycle, located in Spartanburg, serving Cherokee, Spartanburg and Union counties was awarded $20,000.

According to its website (https://www.uwpiedmont.org/what-we-do/) the United Way of the Piedmont “is committed to improving lives and delivering meaningful results. We do this by uniting donors, volunteers, corporate partners, and non-profit organizations around solutions to community issues. YOU can help by giving to United Way, by advocating for a particular issue that is important to you, or by volunteering your time.”

The website states the United Way’s strategies for “Community Impact” involve:

• Helping People in Need Right Now…investing time, money and advocacy in programs and services that are making a measurable difference in lives of individuals.

• Preventing Future Needs…investing resources in initiatives that will improve targeted community conditions and quality of life for all.

• This work is driven by our 2015-2025 Community Impact Agenda which can be viewed at https://www.uwpiedmont.org/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/Full-Impact-Agenda-2015.2025.pdf.

It further states that the United Way of the Piedmont is “providing funding to 132 programs in 75 agencies to address health and human service needs in Spartanburg, Cherokee and Union counties.”

For more information about the United Way of the Piedmont call 864-582-7556 or 1-866-345-3086 (toll free). It’s Union Partnership Center is located at 300 East South Street, Union.

About Sisters Of Charity Foundation of South Carolina

Sisters of Charity Foundation of South Carolina is a ministry of the Sisters of Charity Health System, founded in 1996. Their mission is to address the needs of families and individuals experiencing poverty throughout the state of South Carolina. Through the strategic use of resources they seek to reduce poverty through action, advocacy and leadership.

This story courtesy of the Sisters of Charity Foundation of South Carolina.