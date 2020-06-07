The authority of Jesus Christ

Authority is defined as the power or right to give orders, make decisions, and enforce obedience. Often, when people speak with criticism or verbally abuse others, they do so under the authority they give themselves. However, our opinions, point of view, and emotions, are no basis for granting authority and many find themselves facing repercussions due to operating under this facade.

It is no secret that our society is turning more and more to self induced authority which brings discord, chaos, and destruction. We must do our best to promote healing, restoration, and love. I encourage you today to remember Who the ultimate Authority is, our Lord Jesus Christ! We will never erase the existence of evil in this world which is why we long for His glorious appearing, but until then, we must strive to produce a Christlike attitude in all we say and do.

Luke 4:33-36 “And in the synagogue there was a man, which had a spirit of an unclean devil, and cried out with a loud voice, 34 Saying, Let us alone; what have we to do with thee, thou Jesus of Nazareth? art thou come to destroy us? I know thee who thou art; the Holy One of God. 35 And Jesus rebuked him, saying, Hold thy peace, and come out of him. And when the devil had thrown him in the midst, he came out of him, and hurt him not. 36 And they were all amazed, and spake among themselves, saying, What a word is this! for with authority and power he commandeth the unclean spirits, and they come out.”

When this demon possessed man came into the synagogue where Jesus was teaching and began to verbally abuse Him, we find that Jesus’ authority was much greater than the demon’s, and He was able to cast it out. We should also notice that he was able to deliver this man without harm. Jesus looked past the verbal abuse and addressed the underlying cause. We must be careful to not give up on people too quickly because of something they’ve done.

When the world begins to abuse and criticize you to the point of frustration, remember Who you serve, and act accordingly. Romans 8:11 tells us the same Spirit that raised Jesus from the dead lives in us! You are not inferior in this world, so do your best to help educate, deliver, and provide for those in need. The world is subject to this authority whether realized or not. God is the final judge and we must not forget how much He loves this world. He sent His only Son to die for it (John 3:16). We will all stand before His throne one day so don’t let the enemy prey on your mind, thinking that the evil in this world is escaping judgement.

I pray, “Father, help me show love and kindness to all those around me. Please don’t let me ever surrender to the evil in this world by thinking all hope is lost. In the midst of chaos, You are still God and our faith is key for deliverance. Let me show the same forgiveness to others that You have shown me. Guide my steps, protect my path, and anoint my speech with love and understanding. In Jesus’ name I ask, amen.”

Rev. Cathleen N. Cathcart is pastor of New Life Worship Center in Spartanburg.