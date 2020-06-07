Seven awarded degrees by Clemson

In May for the spring 2020 semester

Special to The Union Times

CLEMSON — Clemson University awarded more than 4,007 degrees in May 2020.

Robert Alexander of Pauline graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Industrial Engineering.

Triston Deshon Evans of Enoree graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology.

Michael A. Hauser of Enoree graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Computer Science.

Robert Keith Page of Union graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Mechanical Engineering.

Bryson Clifford Smith of Pauline graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Parks, Recreation and Tourism Management.

Matthew T. Sprouse of Pauline graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Environmental and Natural Resources.

Jabray A. Tillerson of Pauline graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Environmental Engineering.

This story courtesy of Clemson University.
