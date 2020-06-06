Carnegie Corner: Statement on racial equity

Image courtesy of the Union County Carnegie Library In addition to the services it provides at its Union and Jonesville locations, the Union County Carnegie Library System also serves the public through “Virtual Programs” like those that will be held June 8-12. Image courtesy of the Union County Carnegie Library The Union County Library System is resuming on-site services at the Jonesville Town Hall beginning this Tuesday (June 9). The Jonesville site had been closed to the public due to the COVID-19 Virus. Hours of operation will be Tuesday and Friday from 1-5 p.m. Image courtesy of the Union County Carnegie Library ReGenesis Health, The Spartanburg County Foundation, and Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System are offering free COVID-19 testing from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. on June 16 and 17 at the ReGenesis Health Center in Union. You do not need a doctor’s referral or have symptoms in order to be tested. Image courtesy of the Union County Carnegie Library This Spanish language flyer states that ReGenesis Health, The Spartanburg County Foundation, and Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System are offering free COVID-19 testing from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. on June 16 and 17 at the ReGenesis Health Center in Union. You do not need a doctor’s referral or have symptoms in order to be tested. Image courtesy of the Union County Carnegie Library The Summer Reading 2020 program of the Union County Carnegie Library System will be different from those of previous years. More information will be provided about the program in the near future, but in the meantime persons interested in receiving free books, prizes, and activities for their summer camp or program should contact Raven Miller at at [email protected] by June 15. Supplies are limited and are available on a first come, first served basis.

Public Statement

Across the country and in our own community, peaceful protesters have been and continue to gather to insist on justice for George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery and Breonna Taylor and the many, many others before them. These horrific acts are the result of institutional and systemic racism.

Our hearts are heavy with these recent events and the tremendous suffering of our Black community members. At the Union County Library System, one of our core values is inclusiveness, and we are committed to standing against racism. We recognize our role within our community and our responsibility to our community members in overcoming racial inequity. We are honored to serve a richly diverse community, and we reaffirm our mission to provide access to opportunities, activities, and services that improve the quality of life for all members of our community.

As an organization, we began our strategic planning process with the Weathers Group in Fall 2019, which included equity, diversity, and inclusion (EDI) training for all library staff, board members, and facility partners. We are now working to incorporate EDI principles into a thoughtful plan ensuring our vision of making Union County a joyful, welcoming, and thriving community.

We know this is a challenging and stressful time for everyone and we’re here to help by providing resources to be healthy, informed and empowered. We will be adding reading lists in future newsletters and social media that contain books for all ages to help understand and facilitate conversations about racism. We know these lists are not exhaustive and will continue to work to add more diverse titles, authors, and contributors to our collection to ensure all perspectives and voices are represented.

We lift our voices in love to silence the hate. Black Lives Matter.

— UCLS Leadership Team

Upcoming Events

June 8-12

Visit the Library Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/unionsclibrary) to have fun with library staff and special guests each week!

Missed last week’s programs? View them at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCvc2KeKTMF81rnFBf42vxqQ

Tuesday Storytime: How Are You Feeling Today? with Ms. Raven at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=azoxG7qfv-s&feature=youtu.be

Get Crafty: Scrap Ribbon Tote with Literacy VISTA Taylor at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sEMzhajDVj0&feature=youtu.be

Let’s Talk About STEAM: How Strong is Paper? with Ms. Taylor at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Q7XIWmuc33c&feature=youtu.be

Snack Break: Teddy Bear Toast with Ms. Jennifer at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3OJ1k8liAIM&feature=youtu.be

Virtual Programs

Visit the library Facebook page www.facebook.com/unionsclibrary or our YouTube Channel to have fun with library staff and special guests.

June 8 | 1 p.m.

Snack Break: Peanut Butter Sushi with Ms. Jamesha

June 9 | 10 a.m.

Tuesday Storytime: Kindness & Empathy with Ms. Raven

June 10 | 4 p.m.

Tech Talk: Making Art Using Technology

June 11 | 4 p.m.

Get Crafty: Tissue Paper Flowers with Literacy VISTA Taylor

June 12 | 1 p.m.

Tech Talk: Making Art Using Technology

Jonesville Re-Opening

Beginning Tuesday, June 9, the library will resume essential services in the Jonesville Town Hall! Our hours will be Tuesdays and Fridays from 1-5 p.m.

COVID-19 Testing

ReGenesis Health, The Spartanburg County Foundation, and Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System are offering FREE COVID-19 TESTING. No doctor’s referral or symptoms are required. Testing is from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. on June 16 and 17 at ReGenesis Health Center in Union.

Summer Reading 2020!

Summer Reading will look a little different this year, but we have some very exciting changes and news coming your way! Stay tuned for big announcements over the next few weeks.

In the meantime, enjoy hearing about this year’s Summer Reading theme from author Carmen Agra Deedy at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iFDyKbKYw0c&feature=youtu.be

Do you know of a Summer Camp or Program in Union County who would be interested in receiving free books, activities and prizes?

Contact Raven Miller, Programs and Outreach Librarian, at [email protected] by June 15.

Limited supplies available. First come, first served!

Connect With Us!

Want the latest library updates? Be sure to connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and Snapchat!

Visit our website https://www.unionlibrary.org/

Connect with us: @unionsclibrary | #unionsclibrary

Union County Library System

300 E. South St. Union, SC 29379

864-427-7140 | www.unionlibrary.org