Peaceful from beginning to end

Charles Warner | The Union Times Participants in this (Friday) afternoon’s Black Lives Matter march and protest gather in front of the Union County Courthouse. The march and protest was organized by Union resident Kiana Brown to promote awareness that Black Lives Matter and to protest peacefully about George Floyd and Jackie McBeth, two African-American men who died at the hands of law enforcement. The protest and the marches along Main Street that preceded and followed it were peaceful. Charles Warner | The Union Times Amaryana Jeter, Azariyah Dean, and Khamuri Worthy hold Black Lives Matter posters as they and Tara Dean and Ron Williamson wait to join this (Friday) afternoon’s Black Live Matter march and protest in downtown Union. Participants marched from the Union County YMCA to the Union County Courthouse where the protest portion of the event was held. Speeches were made and there was a moment of silence at the Courthouse before participants marched back down Main Street and dispersed. From beginning to end the event was peaceful.

UNION — From start to finish the Black Lives Matter march and protest that took place in downtown Union drawing approximately 100 participants this (Friday) afternoon was peaceful and its organizer said she is delighted with the results.

The march and protest was organized by Union resident Kiana Brown who said she did it “to bring awareness that Black Lives Matter and just protesting peacefully for George Floyd and Jackie McBeth.”

Floyd is the African-American man who died in Minneapolis, Minnesota, when a white police officer put his knee on his neck as Floyd lay face down on the ground with his hands cuffed behind his back and continued to do so even as Floyd said repeatedly he could not breathe. McBeth was a Union County resident who Brown said died in 2015 after being tasered by local law enforcement.

The death of Floyd at the hands of a white police officer has set off a wave of protests across the United States of America and even overseas. While many of those protests have been peaceful, a number of protests have degenerated into riots involving looting and arson and resulting a number of people of being injured and several people being killed. There have been numerous arrests, cities have imposed curfews, and in some cities the National Guard has been mobilized to help police departments restore order.

Union’s Black Lives Matter march and protest, however, was peaceful and orderly, with the march beginning at the Union County YMCA and growing in number as marchers — both black and white — made their way to the Union County Courthouse where the protest portion of the event took place. Brown, along with several others, spoke at the protest, calling for justice and an end to racism and police brutality, sentiments and positions that were reflected in the signs and posters carried by many of the participants. Brown and the other speakers urged who those in attendance to work to bring about change by protesting, speaking out, organizing, registering to vote and going to the polls in the June primaries and the November general election.

After the speeches, everyone present, including members of law enforcement, formed a circle on Main Street in front of the Courthouse and bowed their heads for a moment of silence.

Participants then marched back down Main Street to the YMCA where they dispersed.

Brown said that she was delighted by how successful the protest was.

“I was just blow away,” Brown said.

