4 graduate from online school

COLUMBIA — On Friday, May 29, South Carolina Connections Academy, a tuition-free online public school serving students statewide in grades K-12, celebrated 585 graduating seniors. While graduates were unable to walk across the stage to receive their diploma as tradition holds, school administrators and teachers honored the graduates with proper pomp and circumstance during the virtual graduation ceremony.

Among the graduates were the following Union County residents:

• Jonathan Parris

• Jonah Walker

• Tyler Hembree

• Candice Turner

With the online ceremony, family members, friends, teachers and administrators were still able to gather in the digital setting to commemorate this milestone and celebrate the many achievements of the Class of 2020. Fortunately, due to the school’s full-time virtual curriculum, seniors at South Carolina Connections Academy were able to maintain their education consistently and without interruption during the public health crisis.

The Class of 2020 spans the state, with graduates residing in cities and towns including Beaufort, Winnsboro, Aiken, Glendale and more. The graduates who plan to attend two- or four-year colleges or universities are headed to schools including Boston College, U.S. Naval Academy, Harvard University, Erskine College and more. The graduating class earned more than $1 million in scholarship funds.

Valedictorian Samantha Johns excelled in her academics while juggling challenging courses and playing competitive tennis. Upon graduation, Samantha will be attending the U.S. Naval Academy where she will play division one tennis.

“Attending South Carolina Connections Academy gave me the flexibility I needed to excel both academically and athletically,” Johns said. “My teachers always made themselves available to help me and they were incredibly willing to work with my schedule and ensure I was set up for success.”

Another standout senior from this year’s graduating class is Makiah Kennedy. Makiah travels the world competing in Taekwondo tournaments and even qualified for the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. The flexibility to learn from anywhere in the world through South Carolina Connections Academy has been a major part of her success. Makiah is a Gates Scholar — a highly selective scholarship for exceptional minority student leaders, and was accepted to several Ivy League universities including Harvard, Brown and Princeton. She submitted a delayed acceptance to Harvard to study to become a neurosurgeon.

“We are incredibly proud of our graduates this year who despite these challenging times have remained dedicated to finishing their school year strong,” said Joshua Kitchens, executive director at South Carolina Connections Academy. “Our teachers and faculty at South Carolina Connections Academy are confident that the education our students received, which remained uninterrupted this last semester, paired with their determination, will lead to a successful future.”

South Carolina Connections Academy currently serves approximately 5,440 students, providing them with a complete school experience through opportunities to develop social and emotional skills in addition to critical thinking, problem-solving and collaboration abilities so they’re prepared to succeed now and as they progress through college, career and life. South Carolina Connections Academy’s scheduling flexibility allows students to arrange their daily schedule at times that work best for the whole family and benefit their ability to learn.

South Carolina Connections Academy is currently enrolling for the 2020-21 school year. For more information about South Carolina Connections Academy, please visit the school’s website at www.SouthCarolinaConnectionsAcademy.com.

This story courtesy of South Carolina Connections Academy.