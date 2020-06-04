Early 4K and 5K registration

UNION COUNTY — The Union County School District is now offering early registration for 4K and 5K Kindergarten for the 2020-2021 school year.

Early Registration

A flyer issued by the School District states that “registration forms are available now to download and print from the UCSD website or can be picked up from one of our elementary schools. Please call now to schedule an appointment for screening.”

The phone numbers for the District’s four elementary schools are:

• Buffalo Elementary School — 864-429-1730

• Foster Park Elementary School — 864-429-1737

• Jonesville Elementary School — 864-674-5518

• Monarch Elementary School — 864-429-1733

Walk-In Registration

The flyer states that Walk-In Registration will still be held on the following dates at the following elementary schools at the following times at both locations:

Tuesday, June 16, 2020

Foster Park and Monarch Elementary Schools

Thursday, June 18, 2020

Buffalo and Jonesville Elementary Schools

8:30 to 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 to 5:30 p.m.

Ages For Registration

A flyer issued by the School District states the following about the ages children must be in order to be registered:

• To register for 4 year old kindergarten, children will need to be 4 years of age on or before September 1, 2020.

• To register for 5 year old kindergarten, children will need to be 5 years of age on or before September 1, 2020.

Screening

The flyer states that the child being registers must attend registration for screening.

Documentation

The flyer also lists the the documents parents need to bring with them to registration:

• Your child’s Official Certificate of Immunization

• Your child’s Birth Certificate — Long Form (Preferred) or other proof of age

• Proof of residence (tax receipt, utility bill, mortgage or lease agreement, etc.)

• Medicaid Identification Card (if applicable) 4K only

Parents are directed to contact their child’s primary care doctor concerning immunization documentation and requirements. Copies of birth certificates may be obtained from the Spartanburg County Health Department in the Office of Vital Records, Monday-Friday, from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

This story courtesy of the Union County School District.