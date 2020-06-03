Engagement Announced

Mr. and Mrs. John Daniel (Ginger Allen) Whitehead, Jr., of West Springs, South Carolina, announce the engagement of their daughter, Dr. Shelley Alexandra Whitehead, of Bradenton, Florida, to Mr. Daniel Timothy McCombie, Jr. of Bedford, Pennsylvania.

The bride-to-be is the granddaughter of Mrs. Joan Shelley Hanna, the late Mr. Boyce Jackson Hanna, and the late Mr. James Platt Allen, all of Shelby, North Carolina; of the late Mr. and Mrs. John Daniel (Montez Alexander) Whitehead, Sr. of West Springs, South Carolina.

The prospective bridegroom is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Daniel Timothy (Michaelene Woods) McCombie, Sr. of Westover, Pennsylvania. He is the grandson of the late Mr. and Mrs. John David (Florence Esch) McCombie, Sr. and the late Mrs. Agnes Louise Mirolak Woods, all of Northern Cambria, Pennsylvania.

Dr. Whitehead is a graduate of Presbyterian College (Clinton, South Carolina), where she received her Bachelor of Science in Biology and Bachelor of Arts in English, a graduate of Tulane University School of Public Health and Tropical Medicine (New Orleans, Louisiana), where she received her Master of Public Health in Global Health Systems and Development, and a graduate of The Pennsylvania State University (University Park, Pennsylvania), where she received her Doctor of Philosophy in Medical Entomology. She is employed with Manatee County Mosquito Control in Palmetto, Florida as the Senior Entomologist.

Mr. McCombie is also a graduate of The Pennsylvania State University (Altoona, Pennsylvania), where he received a Bachelor of Arts in Environmental Studies. He is employed as the Parts Manager at The Bedford Auto Group of Bedford, Pennsylvania.

They plan to marry in the winter.