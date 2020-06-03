Pray to treat others as Jesus would

Read 1 Thessalonians 1:2-10

Because we loved you so much, we were delighted to share with you not only the gospel of God but our lives as well.

— 1 Thessalonians 2:8 (NIV)

PRAYER: Holy God, help us to treat everyone as Jesus would treat them so they will know through our words and actions that you love them. Amen.

THOUGHT FOR THE DAY: How does the way I treat others encourage them to believe that God loves them?