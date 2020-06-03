Pray to treat others as Jesus would

June 3, 2020
Charles Warner | The Union Times Let’s face it, the United States of America is in trouble. Our nation is deeply divided and dangerously so. In fact, given the turmoil raging in so many of our cities, it could be argued that America is as divided as it was on the eve of the Civil War. Given the divisions tormenting this country, divisions that seem unbridgeable, America’s future seems more than uncertain, it seems downright grim. What’s the solution? What can bridge those seemingly unbridgeable divisions in our society? While many solutions have been proposed and will no doubt continue to be proposed, the only true solution to changing America and rescuing it from possible disaster is to change the hearts and minds of the American people. Change the hearts of a nation’s people and you will change that nation. Where does that change come from? It comes through the church, and it comes through the church because true change is spiritual in nature. Change the spirit of a people and you change the society around them. That spiritual change, however, can only come through living as the founder of Christianity, the Lord Jesus Christ, called upon His children to live. While other religions have been part of America from almost beginning of our existence as a nation, the truth is that America, for much of its history, was an overwhelmingly Christian nation, even if we didn’t always act like it. Now, while a majority of Americans are still at least nominally Christian, the influence of Christianity has waned in America and because of it the United States of America is waning. If we really want to end the turmoil in this country, the Christian Church must once again be strong and once again forthrightly and without hesitation or fear preach the message, the truth of Jesus Christ, and resume its mission of changing lives and saving souls. If the Christian Church becomes strong again in standing steadfast for what thus saith the Lord and unashamedly shares the message of salvation through Jesus Christ then the American people will change. When that happens, America will change and for the better, and regain the blessings of God and become strong again and not just strong, but righteous and just and, acting out of the love of Christ, begin to bridge those divisions that are destroying us and right the wrongs, both historic and recent, that have created those divisions.

Charles Warner | The Union Times

Read 1 Thessalonians 1:2-10

Because we loved you so much, we were delighted to share with you not only the gospel of God but our lives as well.

— 1 Thessalonians 2:8 (NIV)

PRAYER: Holy God, help us to treat everyone as Jesus would treat them so they will know through our words and actions that you love them. Amen.

THOUGHT FOR THE DAY: How does the way I treat others encourage them to believe that God loves them?

