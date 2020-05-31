The importance of The Day of Pentecost

Why is Pentecost important? We know from its name that it occurred fifty days after the Passover, also known as the Feast of Weeks which was one of the major annual feasts (Deuteronomy 16:16). This meant that on the day of Pentecost we read of in Acts 2, there was an international audience gathered in Jerusalem that witnessed the outpouring of the Holy Spirit and allowed Peter’s sermon to incite a worldwide harvest for Christianity.

Acts 2:1-8 “And when the day of Pentecost was fully come, they were all with one accord in one place. 2 And suddenly there came a sound from heaven as of a rushing mighty wind, and it filled all the house where they were sitting. 3 And there appeared unto them cloven tongues like as of fire, and it sat upon each of them. 4 And they were all filled with the Holy Ghost, and began to speak with other tongues, as the Spirit gave them utterance. 5 And there were dwelling at Jerusalem Jews, devout men, out of every nation under heaven. 6 Now when this was noised abroad, the multitude came together, and were confounded, because that every man heard them speak in his own language. 7 And they were all amazed and marvelled, saying one to another, Behold, are not all these which speak Galilaeans? 8 And how hear we every man in our own tongue, wherein we were born?”

Jesus ascended 40 days after His resurrection, then ten days later the fulfillment of “baptize you with fire” as spoken by John the Baptist would come to pass. The tongues of fire hold significance for several reasons still relevant for us today. The tongues with which they spoke symbolizes speech and communication. While it was certainly a miracle that the crowd heard their own language and dialect, it also shows the power of the Holy Spirit to tear down barriers of communication regarding the gospel of Jesus Christ.

For us still today, these communication barriers are more that just speech, but things such as walk of life, occupation, nationality, background, political differences, and even the kind of church we attend. When we come together in agreement and seek God’s presence, the Holy Spirit can work miracles with us so that others will see His love and grace working through us that they may come to the saving knowledge of Jesus Christ.

The fire is a symbol of God’s ability to purify us through His Son, Jesus Christ. Just as burning precious metals refines them as the impurities can be skimmed from the molten material, we too are cleansed by the blood of Jesus and the action of the Holy Spirit now at work in our life. The Old Testament law was confirmed with fire from heaven on Mt. Sinai. On the new Testament day of Pentecost the fire came down, not to a single place, but on the individual believers of Jesus Christ thus revealing the ministry of the Holy Spirit and a new covenant with all believers no matter where they are from.

I encourage you to seek God’s presence and wait patiently for Him to move. While He can make Himself known in the violent wind and fire from heaven, He is also present in the small, still voice as we see with Elijah from 1 Kings 19. We must not forget that this special day was preceded by obedience, gathering together, and waiting on the Lord to do what he said He would do! Pentecost is so much more than a day in history, it is a fulfillment, a movement, a promise, an outpouring, and a continuation to this day of the Holy Spirit’s power to work in our lives.

I pray, “Father, help me to never limit Your presence by placing selfish expectations on how You should move in my life. Let me be aware of Your love and grace, and the power You have to work through me. Let me be a witness of Your mercy and healing power to those in need, and a testimony of restoration for those who doubt. In Jesus’ name I ask, amen.”

Rev. Cathleen N. Cathcart is pastor of New Life Worship Center in Spartanburg.