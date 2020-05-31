Election 2020: Sheriff of Union County

David Taylor Robbie Hines Jeff Bailey Carl H. Jennings, Jr. John Sherfield

UNION COUNTY — While the term itself is of (relatively) recent vintage the United States of America has in fact been waging in one form or another at various levels a “war on drugs” and the problems growing out of drug addiction as far back as the eve of the Civil War.

Like all of history’s other wars, the war on drugs is waged by those on the front lines and upon them fall the heaviest burdens of that fight. In the case of America’s war on drugs those on the front lines are the members of law enforcement agencies like the Union County Sheriff’s Office. It is the members of law enforcement who enforce the laws against illegal drug use, investigate the activities of the denizens of the drug industry/culture, and arrest the cultivators, manufacturers, traffickers, and distributors of those drugs and their customers.

As in all wars, those who are on the front lines of the war on drugs are often in danger of injury or even death at the hands of those on the other side of this struggle. Even worse, given the amount of money and other lures at the disposal of the drug industry/culture, they are also in danger of being corrupted into the service of the criminals they are supposed to be fighting and betraying society to its worst enemies.

Worse still, the very people they are trying to protect, the law-abiding citizens of the community/nation, can turn on them in a heartbeat if they do something the community doesn’t approve of even if they are upholding the law in the process. In such instances, those on the front line of the war on drugs are reminded as are front line soldiers in any other war that their worst and most dangerous enemy is sometimes behind them.

Tough job, huh?

It is a tough job and has been for decades and even centuries and it is unlikely to get any easier in the next four years.

Why four years? Well, that’s the length of the term in office of the Sheriff of Union County and this year (2020) the people of Union County are going to the polls to elect the man who will serve in that office from 2021-2025.

A total of six candidates are running for Sheriff of Union County this year, 5 Democrats and one Republican. They are:

• Jeff Bailey (D)

• Robbie Hines (D)

• Carl Jennings (D)

• John Sherfield (D)

• David Taylor (D)

• Thom McAbee (R)

Bailey, Hines, Jennings, Sherfield and Taylor will face each other in the June 9 Democratic Primary, the winner of which will be the party’s nominee and will face McAbee in the November General Election.

Given the ongoing nature of the drug war, the winner of the Office of Sheriff of Union County will be faced with the task of continuing to wage that war to the best of their ability and that of the men and women under their command. So The Union Times asked the candidates in the June 9 Democratic Primary the following question and got the following responses from them.

The war on drugs has been going on for decades if not longer with law enforcement on the front lines of that war. Do you believe the war can be won? If so, how?

• David Taylor

“The war on drugs will never be won,” David Taylor said.

Taylor, who has served as Sheriff for the past 12 years and is seeking his fourth term in office, said that while the Sheriff’s Office can and does have an impact on the drug industry/culture in Union County, it is limited in what it can do. Those limitations he said include a state court system that is unreliable when it comes to putting drug traffickers in prison for any significant length of time, a situation that Taylor said forces his office to get creative when it comes to putting the traffickers away.

“The only hope that law enforcement has is that we impact its operations,” Taylor said. “We cannot depend on the state court system to keep drug traffickers off the streets. We try to prosecute as many of our drug cases at the federal level when it concerns the trafficking of drugs and weapons.”

Cases tried in federal court that result in a conviction almost always means lengthy prison sentences without possibility of parole for the guilty party which Taylor said enables his office to achieve its goal of keeping drug traffickers off the street.

In addition to trying as many drug and weapons cases in federal court as possible, Taylor said his office works with federal law enforcement to battle other aspects of the drug industry/culture, again with the goal of getting those cases into the federal court system.

“We have a deputy that is assigned to the FBI Upstate Gang Task Force to help us get these cases into federal court,” Taylor said. “The gang activity that we see in Union County is intertwined with the drug traffic.”

The war on drugs in Union County then is also a war on gangs, but it also a war on property crime which Taylor said is fueled by the drug industry/culture.

“The users of drugs are responsible for a large portion of the property crime in the county,” Taylor said. “They are committing the property crimes to support their drug habit.”

Just as the links between drug trafficking and gangs has led the Sheriff’s Office work closely with the FBI Upstate Gang Task Force, the links between drug use and property crime has lead the divisions within the Sheriff’s Office to work closely together as well.

“What we are doing is sharing information from our narcotics officers and our investigators to combat not only the drug problem, but property crime as well,” Taylor said.

While it will continue to do these things to try and impact the drug industry/culture and related crimes, Taylor said law enforcement cannot solve the underlying reality that makes the drug industry/culture possible. He said that will require the assistance of other agencies that address that underlying reality.

“As long as there is a demand there will be a supplier,” Taylor said. “We’ve got to make an impact not only from the law enforcement standpoint but from the demand side. We have teamed up with Healthy U Behavioral Healthcare to help cut the demand for the drugs in our community.”

Taylor said that waging the war on drugs requires not only law enforcement working to cut off the supply and put the suppliers in jail, it also includes drug treatment and prevention organizations and policies focused on reducing and even eliminating the demand.

“We have to impact the law enforcement aspect by getting the drug dealers off the street,” Taylor said. “But if we don’t get the users clinical and behavioral help we will always have the demand.”

That help is also provided by another organization the Sheriff’s Office is partnered with and that Taylor said he refers drug addicts seeking help with breaking their addiction to.

“We also partnered with C4 Ministries to get drug users into an institution to get them clean of drugs,” Taylor said. “We have been doing that for the past four to six years.

“When people come to me and say ‘I need help’ I reach out to C4 Ministries,” he said. “They have the connections to the resources to get them that help.”

The best way, however, to get people off of drugs is to help them not get on them in the first place and that’s why Taylor supports programs aimed at educating children about the dangers of drug use.

“We go into the schools to teach our children about the dangers of drugs,” Taylor said. “It is an educational tool to change the future of our county.”

• Robbie Hines

“The war on drugs has been a constant battle law enforcement has been involved in and we must stay on the forefront of this challenge,” Robbie Hines said.

Hines, a 28-year law enforcement veteran, said that he believes that law enforcement can be successful in staying at the forefront of the war on the drugs with the help of the community.

“I do think that with persistent and consistent efforts being applied that we will be successful,” Hines said. “My platform revolves around community involvement and law enforcement dedication. It takes everyone working together.”

Hines stressed that when he says everyone working together he does not mean the public taking on the law enforcement duties of the Sheriff’s Office, but is instead calling for a closer relationship between the Sheriff’s Office and the people of Union County.

“I’m not implying we want the citizens to do our job, leave the enforcement work to us,” Hines said. “What I’m saying is collectively working together will bring more transparency to the Sheriff’s Office and more trust between law enforcement and the public. This closer relationship between the Sheriff’s Office and the people of Union County will help more successfully wage the war on drugs.”

To help forge that closer relationship, Hines said that as Sheriff he would make it easier for the public to confidentially share information about drug activities in their neighborhoods while also increasing the presence of the Sheriff’s Office in the community.

“I want to implement an anonymous hot line that they can contact our deputies with,” Hines said. “This will be in addition to 911 and CRIMESTOPPERS and will be another option for the public.”

Hines said the goal of this is to enable the Sheriff’s Office to more effectively focus its efforts in waging the war on drugs.

“The anonymous information we receive from concerned citizens will open up doors for our Narcotics Division to conduct more specific investigations,” Hines said.

In addition to giving the public an additional means of confidentially providing information, Hines said he wants to increase the presence of the Sheriff’s Office in the community to build increased trust and cooperation between the public and law enforcement personnel.

“We need more deputies out there interacting with the people, hearing their concerns and being a more proactive presence,” Hines said. “This means deputies being in the area and their being in the area will deter property crimes which are often committed by drug addicts to support their habits.”

To increase the Sheriff’s Office’s presence in the community, however, would not only require redeploying deputies but also increasing their number.

“It would require us to transition some of our efforts with the deputy population at this point,” Hines said. “With us being involved in the community and areas of concern as it relates to drugs I will be able to formulate a plan to propose to County Council seeking more personnel. This would include patrol deputies who would get more out in the community patrolling to serve and protect.”

Hines said he would also seek more resources for training the Sheriff’s Office’s Narcotics Division on both the state and federal level so they can bring that knowledge back to the county to assist in fighting the war on drugs.

Taken together, Hines said the goal of the new confidential hot line, the increased presence of patrol deputies in the community, and increased training for the Narcotic Division, is to build trust between the Sheriff’s Office and the public by showing the public that the Sheriff’s Office is working for them and wants to work with them to protect them, their families, and their homes and businesses.

“I want the public to feel comfortable calling upon one of my deputies for assistance,” Hines said. “I want us all working hand in hand to make our county a better place to live.”

• Jeff Bailey

“I don’t think you are going to win the war on drugs,” Jeff Bailey said. “I don’t think it can be stopped completely.”

Bailey, who served 18 years as a Union County Magistrate, said that he doesn’t believe the drug war can be completely won because of the changes that have occurred in the drug industry/culture over the years.

“The drug scene is so different from what it was so many years ago,” Bailey said. “Then it was Marijuana and Cocaine it was trafficked in from other states and other countries and you could possibly intercept shipments of those drugs at some point and time. When you intercept a shipment of drugs you can develop a pattern of their distribution system which would lead to more arrests. Also, since so many people were involved in trafficking this provided law enforcement with additional opportunities to gain information that could result in arrest.”

Now, however, Bailey said the drug industry/culture has become more widespread and more localized and therefore less reliant on externally-based distribution systems and organizations that can be detected, intercepted, infiltrated, and neutralized by law enforcement.

“Current day things are different and what makes it different is the way drugs are produced,” Bailey said. “Meth can be produced in any household and that makes it harder for law enforcement to stop because it is so rampant. We’re also dealing with Fentanyl and while it is still being trafficked in, the cutting can be done in anyone’s kitchen, in anyone’s home.”

In addition to Methamphetamine and Fentanyl, Bailey said addiction to prescription drugs is another problem that has grown over the years and has resulted in the growth of the home-based manufacture of those drugs.

“We’re dealing with Meth, Fentanyl, and prescription drugs and prescription drugs is where it begins,” Bailey said. “People get addicted to prescription drugs and when they can’t get more of them they turn to manufacturing it or hang out where it is being manufactured. It is a cheap high.”

Cheap is the operative word, because as Bailey points out, most of those involved in the drug industry/culture are not getting rich, they are simply feeding a habit that is having a disastrous impact on their lives and on society.

“Nobody is getting rich, they’re just using, they‘re just spreading it, and it is bringing society down,” Bailey said. “It leads to domestic abuse and it leads to poverty.”

While it is no longer as dependant on interstate and international drug trafficking networks, Bailey said the diffusion of the drug industry/culture at the grassroots of the community nevertheless requires a cooperative effort by local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies to fight it.

“I believe if you use the resources at your disposal wisely you can slow it down,” Bailey said. “A big help is going to be working with other counties and with state and federal agencies to use their resources together with ours. This would help us here in Union County.”

To do that, however, Bailey said the Union County Sheriff’s Office must first rebuild its relationships with the law enforcement agencies of surrounding counties, relationships that he said have deteriorated in recent years.

“Other agencies are not going to work with us because of our situation,” Bailey said. “We need to mend our relationships with not only other counties but also the Solicitor’s Office.”

In addition to reestablishing close working relationships with other law enforcement agencies, Bailey said he want the Sheriff’s Office to work closely with organizations such as the Alcohol and Drug Abuse Commission which deals with the problem of addiction which creates the demand for drugs which drug manufacturers are more than willing to supply.

“We’ve got to attack both the supply and the demand,” Bailey said. “Each group, each agency, each organization can contribute their specialties to this effort. This will require these different groups working together to deal with both sides of this problem.”

Another step Bailey said needs to be taken in order to more effectively wage the war on drugs is the development of a network of informers who can infiltrate these local operations and provide law enforcement with the information it needs to make arrests and put as many drug manufacturers out of business as possible.

“That’s how you are going to get in there,” Bailey said. “Informers will have to be developed and carefully used to maximize their effectiveness and also protect them.”

Bailey said that this will involve avoiding using these informants to the point where they suffer burnout and begin to slip up, allowing the drug manufacturers to determine they are informants and either shun them or, worse yet, kill them.

• Carl H. Jennings Jr.

“I think what I want to do if elected Sheriff is establish an Interdiction Team in the County,” Carl H. Jennings Jr. said. “What that entails is having a traffic team patrolling in the main corridors like SC 18, SC 9, and US 176, in Carlisle and Lockhart, and the areas of the County where they rarely see law enforcement.”

Jennings, who worked in law enforcement for 12 years including 5 years as Chief of the Jonesville Police Department, said that he wants to establish a stronger law enforcement presence throughout Union County which will not only include the Interdiction Team, but also a program of “Community Leaders” designed to increase public cooperation with the Sheriff’s Office.

“I want to establish a Community Leader in Monarch Mills, Lockhart, Jonesville, Carlisle, and Union,” Jennings said. “When I establish the Community Leaders they will be persons who are trusted in their community.”

Jennings said having those trusted by their communities as Community Leaders would give the people of those communities a means of conveying their concerns to the UCSO without having to be seen talking with law enforcement personnel.

“The people will be able to talk to them (the Community Leaders) before they talk to law enforcement,” Jennings said. “It can be done anonymously.”

Jennings said that the Community Leaders can in turn take the concerns of the people of their communities to the UCSO when they met with law enforcement personnel.

“We could meet quarterly to discuss the concerns in their communities,” Jennings said. “If some of those concerns are drug-related we will have feedback on the problem areas of the crimes therein and the drug activity.”

Jennings pointed out that this system of Community Leaders serving as liaisons between their communities and UCSO would be a first for Union County.

“We’ve never had anything like that in the history of Union,” Jennings said. “Being that we never had that it will shed more light on the drug problem. That and the establishment of the Interdiction Team will have an impact on drug activity.”

One part of the drug industry/culture is the abuse of prescription drugs and Jennings said he hopes to combat this by establishing a training program for the elderly who he said are often the victims of family members and caregivers who steal their medication.

“We have the drug take-back program that gives people the chance to turn in their old and expired and unused medication to be properly disposed of and I want it to continue,” Jennings said. “I want also to teach our elderly about that program and about the drug problem, particularly where it relates to family members or caregivers who steal their medication from them either to use or to sell.”

Jennings said this is a serious problem which is made possible by the fact that family members or caregivers who are stealing the elderly ‘s medication will manipulate them into thinking otherwise.

“They miss a few pills and they think they just forgot to take them when it is a family member or caregiver who did,” Jennings said. “Family members and caregivers can manipulate some into thinking they took their medications when in fact they did, either using it or selling it. It just builds from there and the problem gets worse.”

Jennings said he wants to educate the elderly to recognize when someone they trust is betraying their trust and stealing their medication to help fight the abuse of prescription medication which he said is a big part of the problem of drug abuse. He added that prescription drug abuse, including the theft of medication from the elderly by drug-addicted and/or drug dealing family members or caregivers is all too common and why interdiction and an increased law enforcement presence and education and community leadership are so important when it comes to the war on drugs.

“In law enforcement we see a lot prescription drug abuse in the community,” Jennings said. “It happens a lot, a lot more than most people think and we’ve got to get everyone involved in fighting it.”

• John Sherfield

“No, I don’t believe we are going to win the war on drugs,” John Sherfield said. “We are going to give it a heck of a fight and I believe I am the best candidate for that job.”

Sherfield, a 30-year law enforcement veteran, pointed out that he has spent two-thirds of his career as a narcotics investigator during which he successfully prosecuted numerous cases while also building strong relationships with other law enforcement agencies. He said this is the reason he feels he is the best candidate for Sheriff of Union County.

“I have worked narcotics specifically for 20 years (and) I have prosecuted cases in both state and federal court with success,” Sherfield said. “I have built relationships with state and federal narcotics officers from all over the State of South Carolina as well as federal agencies which include the DEA, ATF, FBI, and Homeland Security as well as the US Attorney’s Office which prosecutes these cases. I maintain that relationship to this day and no other candidate is even close to having the narcotics enforcement training and experience that I have.”

Sherfield said that if elected he plans to reinstate policies and practices that he said facilitated successful narcotics investigations and prosecutions.

“When I left narcotics all the officers then were taking their evidence to SLED to be analyzed,” Sherfield said. “This worked very well because it kept so many people out of the chain of custody and being tied up in court allowing them to be on the streets patrolling as they needed to be.

“I will also start back with the Multi-Jurisdictional Taskforce which consisted of Union County, Newberry County, Chester County, and Fairfield County,” he said. “It provided more manpower and equipment on a regular basis.”

Sherfield said if elected Sheriff, his election will be a first for the Sheriff’s Office.

“Union County has never had a former narcotics officer elected as Sheriff and what we have been doing over the last several years is not working,” Sherfield said. “So who better to deal with the drug problem than a narcotics officer with thirty years of experience.”

In addition to fighting the drug war with enhanced investigatory and enforcement programs, Sherfield said he wants to also fight it through prevention.

“I also want to some curriculum in the schools to help prevent them (children) from ever experiencing drugs,” Sherfield said. “It would be done by a joint effort of the Union County Sheriff’s Office, Department of Social Services, Department of Juvenile Justice, and the Union Drug and Alcohol program.”

Sherfield said he also wants to increase the presence of the Sheriff’s Office in the community to not only help fight drug crime and other crimes but also to rebuild the Office’s relationship with the public.

“I want to rebuild the relationship with the community and regain their trust,” Sherfield said. “I will have deputies patrolling all areas of the County because I am going to divide it into zones. It will deter crime because people will see law enforcement in the area. If there is a call for service it will reduce response times.”