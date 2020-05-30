Carnegie Corner: Chats about technology

Image courtesy of the Union County Carnegie Library If you have questions about technology as the Union County Carnegie Library System’s Technology Coordinator on on Tuesdays and Fridays from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. and Wednesdays from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Image courtesy of the Union County Carnegie Library The staff of the Union County Carnegie Library has put together a list of fantasy books for young adults to ready and enjoy. Image courtesy of the Union County Carnegie Library The staff of the Union County Carnegie Library has put together a list of suspense/thrillers for adults to ready and enjoy. Image courtesy of the Union County Carnegie Library Dr. Curtis Rogers of the South Carolina State Library discusses online the impact of the COVID-19 Virus on the Union County Carnegie Library System with System officials. Photo by Firewater Photography Having reopened to the public, the Union County Carnegie Library System is providing services at the Union County Carnegie Library as well as providing online services.

Upcoming Events

June 1-5

Visit the Library Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/unionsclibrary) to have fun with library staff and special guests each week!

Missed last week’s programs? View them at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCvc2KeKTMF81rnFBf42vxqQ

Let’s Talk About STEAM: Pom Pom Shooters with Ms. Raven at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Crpnei1iyG8&feature=youtu.be

Hola, Union!: Greetings and Introductions with Srta. Dilia at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iljP3nAhfEQ&feature=youtu.be

Census Storytime with Laura Wade, Union County First Steps Executive Director at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=K1HZCj89ErE&feature=youtu.be

Get Crafty: DIY Wind Chimes with Literacy VISTA Taylor at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=M0TF6_FHrqU&feature=youtu.be

Snack Break: Under the Sea with Ms. Taylor at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hW3GHOi9ToM&feature=youtu.be

Virtual Programs

Visit the library Facebook page www.facebook.com/unionsclibrary or our YouTube Channel to have fun with library staff.

June 1 | 1 p.m.

Makeup Monday with Ms. Jamesha

June 2 | 10 a.m.

Tuesday Storytime: Oceans with Ms. Raven

June 3 | 4 p.m.

Tech Talk: Marking Art Using Technology

June 4 | 4 p.m.

Get Crafty: DIY Stress Balls with Literacy VISTA Taylor

June 5 | 1 p.m.

Tech Talk: Making Art Using Technology

Tech Chat

Do you have technology-related questions? Ask our Technology Coordinator from 9-1 on Tuesdays and Fridays and 11-3 on Wednesdays. To connect visit https://www.unionlibrary.org/tech-help

Book List Recommendations

Our amazing library staff have been putting together book lists and we’ll be sharing each week! This week, enjoy our Young Adult Fantasy and Adult Suspense/Thriller recommendations.

Books and audiobooks are available for checkout at jasmine.overdrive.com. Enjoy!

• Young Adult Fantasy

The Alchemist by Michael Scott (Series)

Caraval by Stephanie Garber (Trilogy)

Daughter Of Smoke And Bone by Lani Taylor (Trilogy)

Ember In The Ashes by Sabaa Tahir (Series)

The Finisher by David Baldacci (Series)

The Golden Compass by Philip Pullman (Series)

Graceling by Kristin Cashore (Trilogy)

Ink And Bone by Rachel Caine (Series)

The Last Mamsara by Kristen Ciccarelli (Trilogy)

Miss Peregrine’s Home For Peculiar Children by Ransom Riggs (Series)

Percy Jackson And The Olympians by Rick Riordan (Series)

Rebel Of The Sands by Alwyn Hamilton (Series)

Shadow And Bone by Leon Bardugo (Series)

Throne Of Glass by Sarah J. Maas (Series)

• Suspense/Thrillers For Adults

As if we don’t have enough of that in our lives right now, get some more with these great reads!

The Bride Collector by Ted Dekker

The Escape by David Baldacci

Every Woman’s Dream by Mary Monroe

The Guardians by John Grisham

The Outsider by Stephen King

The Persian Gamble by Joel Rosenberg

Pieces Of Her by Karin Slaughter

The Safe House by Kiki Swinson

Sharp Objects by Gilliam Flynn

The Silent Patient by Alex Michaelides

Something In The Water by Catherine Steadman

Sugar by Bernice McFadden

Under Currents by Nora Roberts

A Wanted Woman by Eric Jerome Dickey

The Wives We Play by Briana Cole

COVID-19 And SC Libraries

Dr. Curtis Rogers of the South Carolina State Library discusses the impacts of COVID-19 on the Union County Library System with Rieta Drinkwine (Director), Raven Miller (Programs and Outreach Librarian), and Taylor Atkinson (Assistant Director). Listen online at http://www.statelibrary.sc.gov/news/covid-19-and-sc-libraries-libraryvoicessc-podcast-episode-114?fbclid=IwAR3l7JbDsj3rV5kOz8Tiq2prQB-97ZhVQ3ojXjwr5OBa0DQLPlf9QZfwT58

Rental Assistance

Do you need rental assistance due to COVID-19? SC Thrive has launched the COVID-19 Rental Assistance Program — a program designed to provide emergency rental assistance to South Carolinians facing financial hardships as a result of the coronavirus crisis — in cooperation with the South Carolina State Housing Finance and Development Authority. To learn more and to apply go to https://scthrive.org/covid-19-rental-assistance-program/?fbclid=IwAR1qfVaXIEyNbztAqI_WFHnPpsKKrqN6VZcsNjnVx5SSVqR0TSbgdTAi8u8

Connect With Us!

Want the latest library updates? Be sure to connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and Snapchat!

Visit our website https://www.unionlibrary.org/

Connect with us: @unionsclibrary | #unionsclibrary

Union County Library System

300 E. South St. Union, SC 29379

864-427-7140 | www.unionlibrary.org