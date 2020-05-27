God can help us overcome all things

May 27, 2020
Charles Warner | The Union Times They are called miracles and they come from God. We often say when something happens that we think could not possibly happen or unlikely to happen that it’s a miracle. It could be argued as some do, that what we call a miracle may have a perfectly logical and natural explanation that we just aren’t aware or overlook in our excitement and relief when a situation ends more happily than we thought it would. That may sometimes be true, but there is an even greater truth to miracles and that is that they are real, they do happen, and they happen because it is God’s will that they do. The greatest written record of miracles is, of course, The Bible, and there we definitely see the stories and histories of the miracles of God, said miracles occurring when God, either directly or through His servants acting in His name, work them so that His will is done. There are miracles in the Old Testament and in the New Testament, the greatest of them being the miracle of the resurrection of Jesus Christ who, alone in all history, rose from the dead in triumph over death, hell, and the grave to become a living sacrifice for our sins and the sole path to eternal salvation. Some, of course, would argue that such a thing is impossible, but then that’s why it is a miracle because that which is thought to be impossible is more than possible where God is concerned. Yes, miracles happen, they happened in biblical days and they continue to happen today as God continues to intervene on the behalf of His children in accordance with His will. At the same time, however, those who make the argument that at least some miracles have logical and natural explanations are not completely wrong. What those who make such arguments forget, however, is who created the natural world and who controls it and who can command it to do His bidding and make what seemed impossible not only possible but real. In other words, those perfectly logical and natural explanations for miracles do indeed have a perfectly logical and natural explanation and His name is God.

Charles Warner | The Union Times

Read 1 Corinthians 9:20-23

There is neither Jew nor Gentile, neither slave nor free, nor is there male and female, for your are all one in Christ Jesus.

— Galatians 3:28 (NIV)

PRAYER: Dear Father, remind us that through your power we can overcome all worldly hurdles to minister to others. Amen.

THOUGHT FOR THE DAY: Every day, God strengthen me for ministry to others.

