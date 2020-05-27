God can help us overcome all things

Read 1 Corinthians 9:20-23

There is neither Jew nor Gentile, neither slave nor free, nor is there male and female, for your are all one in Christ Jesus.

— Galatians 3:28 (NIV)

PRAYER: Dear Father, remind us that through your power we can overcome all worldly hurdles to minister to others. Amen.

THOUGHT FOR THE DAY: Every day, God strengthen me for ministry to others.