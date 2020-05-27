After 90 years of dedicated service

UNION — Between them they have served the City of Union for approximately 90 years but Union Public Safety Director Sam White’s and Union Municipal Court Judge Wade Hampton’s service to the City is coming to an end.

In a statement released Tuesday afternoon, City of Union Administrator Joe Nichols announced that White and Hampton are leaving City service by the end of this month (June).

White

“PSO Chief Sam White will be leaving the City of Union after a 38-year career effective June 30, 2020,” Nichols said. “Mayor and City Council want to thank Chief White for his many years of service at Union Public Safety.

“The City will be looking for a Chief of Police at Public Safety in the fall of 2020,” he said. “An Interim Chief will be named at a later date.”

Hampton

“The City of Union will see a new Municipal Judge in July of this year,” Nichols said. “Mayor and City Council want to thank Judge Hampton for his many years of service. Judge Hampton retired with 30 years as a Public Safety Officer and has been the City’s Municipal Judge for 20-plus years.”