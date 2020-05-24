Carnegie Corner: Remember Our Heroes

Image courtesy of the Union County Carnegie Library The Union County Carnegie Library will be closed Monday, May 25, in honor of Memorial Day. Image courtesy of the Union County Carnegie Library The Union County Carnegie Library has instituted a “Holds Pick-Up” system for persons wanting to checkout books or DVDs to take home and enjoy. Image courtesy of the Union County Carnegie Library The staff of the Union County Carnegie Library has put together a list of “comforting reads” for children to enjoy. Image courtesy of the Union County Carnegie Library The staff of the Union County Carnegie Library has put together a list of “historical fiction” for adults to enjoy. Image courtesy of the Union County Carnegie Library The Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program (SFMNP) provides qualified low-income seniors citizens with $25 worth of vouchers to purchase fresh fruits and vegetables from local farmers. Applications for the program are available online at https://benefitsportal.dss.sc.gov/#/benefits/sfmnp/application. The deadline to apply is Monday, May 25 and anyone who needs help applying should call 211 and select the Community Resources Option. Image courtesy of the Union County Carnegie Library The Union County Carnegie Library System is thanking the SC Arts Commission for the support it provides the Library System and Union County. Photo by Firewater Photography The Union County Carnegie Library System has reopened to the public and is again providing services at the Union County Carnegie Library as well as continuing to provide online services. The Library, however, will be closed Monday, May 25, in honor of Memorial Day.

Upcoming Events

May 25-29

Visit the Library Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/unionsclibrary) to have fun with library staff and special guests each week!

Missed last week’s programs? View them at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCvc2KeKTMF81rnFBf42vxqQ

Let’s Talk About STEAM: Surface Tension Experiment with Ms. Jennifer at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sxNT6Qggk7Q&feature=youtu.be

Tuesday Storytime: What’s the Buzz About Bees? with Ms. Raven at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=p1s6vhKM-qw&feature=youtu.be

Get Crafty: Fabric Mosaics with Literacy VISTA Taylor at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MqPiIhhQB-E&feature=youtu.be

Bedtime Story: Mouse House with Ms. Trudie at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ji1UlUHmNlY&feature=youtu.be

Snack Break: Owl Bagels with Ms. Beth at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=n0qPmjHy1dQ&feature=youtu.be

Virtual Programs

Visit the library Facebook page www.facebook.com/unionsclibrary or our YouTube Channel to have fun with library staff.

May 25

Library closed in honor of Memorial Day.

May 26 | 10 a.m.

Tuesday Storytime: How Are You Feeling Today with Ms. Raven.

May 27 | 4 p.m.

Get Crafty: Scrap Ribbon Tote with Literacy VISTA Taylor

May 28 | 4 p.m.

Let’s Talk about STEAM: How Strong is Paper? with Ms. Taylor

May 29 | 1 p.m.

Snack Break: Tedd Bear Toast with Ms. Jennifer

Memorial Day

The library will be closed on Monday, May 25 in honor of Memorial Day. We will re-open at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, May 27.

Even when we’re closed…

Check your account anytime at https://sclends.lib.sc.us/eg/opac/home

Want access to e-books and e-audiobooks? Visit our Jasmine Digital Library at https://jasmine.overdrive.com/

Holds Pick-Ups

Ready to checkout some new books or DVDs to take home? Here are our new Holds Pick-Up times and procedures!

Wednesdays 11 a.m.-1 p.m. and Thursdays 3-5 p.m.

Call 864-427-7140 or email [email protected] to place items on hold and schedule pick-up.

Please note: Limit 10 items per card. All requests must be submitted by Monday for pick up that week.

Book List Recommendations

Our amazing library staff have been putting together book lists and we’ll be sharing each week! This week, enjoy our Kids’ Comforting Reads and Adult Historical Fiction recommendations.

Books and audiobooks are available for checkout at jasmine.overdrive.com. Enjoy!

• Kids’ Comforting Reads Reading List

The Benefits Of Being An Octopus by Ann Braden

Frederick by Leo Lionni

The Giving Tree by Shel Siverstein

I Wish You More by Amy Krouse Rosenthal & Tom Lichtenheld

Max The Brave by Ed Vere

Scaredy Squirrel Series by Melanie Watt

Spork by Kyo Maclear

We’re All Wonders by R.J. Palacio

The Wonderful Things You Will Be by Emily Whitfield Martin

The Woods by Paul Hoppe

• Historical Fiction For Adults

What a great combination — fiction with some history thrown in! Many of the books on this list are based on true happenings. Happy reading!

Books are available on jasmine.overdrive.com

A Gentleman In Moscow by Amor Towles

All The Light We Cannot See by Anthony Doerr

Before We Were Yours by Lisa Wingate

The Binding by Bridget Collins

The Book Woman Of Troublesome Creek by Kim Michele Richardson

Circe by Madeline Miller

The Give Of Stars by Jojo Meyes

The Hamilton Affair by Elizabeth Cobbs

The Last Sin Eater by Francine Rivers

The Nickel Boys by Colson Whitehead

One Thousand White Women: The Journal Of May Dodd by Jim Fergus

The Orphan’s Tale by Pam Jenoff

The Tilted World by Tom Franklin

The Water Dancer by Ta-Neihisi Coates

We Were The Lucky Ones by Georgia Hunter

Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program

Attention Seniors! Voucher applications for the Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program are available online at https://benefitsportal.dss.sc.gov/#/benefits/sfmnp/application

Deadline to sign up is May 25.

Need help applying? Call 211 and select the Community Resources Option.

Thank You!

We want to take a moment to thank the SC Arts Commission for all that they do to support us and our community. The SCAC provides the library with several grants, including an operating support for small organizations grant, an arts education project grant and emergency relief operating support grant, which is through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act. These grants help fund all of our many programs that involve arts and crafts, including program supplies and staff, as well as helping the library get new technology that assists with arts-based education to ensure that we can provide access to as many opportunities for success as possible.

