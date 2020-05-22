Church hosts ‘Little Free Library’

UNION — An initiative of the Union County School District to encourage reading is getting some support from a local church that is hosting a “Little Free Libray” on its grounds.

At the beginning of the 2019-2020 school year, the Union County School District launched a new reading initiative called “Union READS.” This initiative is not only for students but for the community as well.

Other organizations and civic entities quickly partnered with Union READS including the Union County Carnegie Library, WBCU, Union County Council, and Union City Council to help promote and support the initiative.

From all reports, Union READS has been immensely successful. Prior to the COVID-19 extended school closure, the Union READS committee hosted monthly literacy events throughout the community. These events were all well attended.

The program is guided by two talented and highly qualified ladies within the school district, Dr. Lacresha Byrd and Ms. Rhonda Hollingsworth.

Union READS supports the Little Free libraries that can be found around Union County in a number of locations including town halls.

One of the organizations supporting and promoting Union READS is the Union Presbyterian Church whose membership has established one of the Little Free libraries on their campus. Located under the big magnolia tree in front of the church building on South Street is the creatively constructed John Carson structure that contains an assortment of books available to whomever desires to take one or two.

There is no charge for this ministry, but if possible, leave one of your books that others may enjoy. There is no suggested genre, but the church does ask that discretion is employed in the kind of book you leave. The Little Free library is for both the young and the rest of us.

The church is offering the Little Free library as a ministry outreach and wants to encourage reading in Union for your enrichment, entertainment, and education.

This story courtesy of Union Presbyterian Church.