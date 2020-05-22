Rotary continues supporting local groups

UNION — They haven’t been able to meet since early March due to the COVID-19 Virus but that hasn’t stopped the Rotary Club of Union from continuing to provide financial support to local athletic teams and recreational facilities, educational institutions, charitable groups, and other community organizations.

A press release issued by the Club Wednesday states that “in order to protect the members of Rotary, visiting guests, and members of the church where the club meets, the Rotary Club of Union decided to cancel meetings after March 10th through the end of June tentatively due to the COVID-19 pandemic.”

The press release states that “each year, the club donates to local organizations through proceeds raised from fundraisers and events hosted by the club. Due to the pandemic, we regret that we could not present the contributions in public, but we look forward to our doors opening soon and having the organizations attend a meeting.”

While the Club hasn’t met since March 10 the press release states that it has nevertheless continued to contribute to local groups during that time. The press release states that donations have been made to the following local organizations in the months of April and May of this year:

• Union County Dixie Youth Girls

• Union County Dixie Youth Baseball

• Union County YMCA

• Union County Meals on Wheels

• Union County Crime Stoppers

• Union County High School — Performing Arts

• Union County Carnegie Library

• Union County High School Interact Club

• Union County High School Technical Scholarship

• Union County High School Interact Scholarship

• USC Union Rotaract Scholarship

• Palmetto Boy Scouts

• Union County Historical Society

This story courtesy of the Rotary Club of Union.