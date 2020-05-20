Thank God for giving you earthly assignments

Read John 5:19-24

Jesus said, “I can do nothing on my own. As I hear, I judge; and my judgment is just, because I seek to do not my own will but the will of him who sent me.”

— John 5:30 (NRSV)

PRAYER: Dear Lord, thank you for entrusting us with assignments while we are here on earth. In the name of Jesus. Amen.

THOUGHT FOR THE DAY: What is my mission statement?