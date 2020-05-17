Psalm 9:13-19 “Have mercy upon me, O Lord; consider my trouble which I suffer of them that hate me, thou that liftest me up from the gates of death: 14 That I may shew forth all thy praise in the gates of the daughter of Zion: I will rejoice in thy salvation. 15 The heathen are sunk down in the pit that they made: in the net which they hid is their own foot taken. 16 The Lord is known by the judgment which he executeth: the wicked is snared in the work of his own hands. 17 The wicked shall be turned into hell, and all the nations that forget God. 18 For the needy shall not always be forgotten: the expectation of the poor shall not perish for ever. 19 Arise, O Lord; let not man prevail: let the heathen be judged in thy sight.”

When we consider David and the many victories he was afforded, we should realize he wanted God’s help for the restoration of Israel. David wanted others to see God’s power and provision for the nation that honored and worshipped Him alone. David was not jealous of his enemies, he wanted to bring God honor and glory for what He had already done for Israel. David’s motive in wanting help from God was for justice to be restored.

God never ignores our pleas for help. We all desire help when we are in trouble but our motives vary as we consider the different reasons we want God to intervene. Too often success, comfort, social standing, and jealousy can be our motive because we feel that maybe God has favored someone else above us. We must be careful as we look at the wicked who only seem to prosper. Success and prosperity are not necessarily a sign of God’s approval on a person’s life, nor is the lack thereof a sign of disapproval. Matthew 5:45 tells us that God “Maketh His sun to rise on the evil and on the good, and sendeth rain on the just and on the unjust.”

God will never forsake those who seek Him. We must also understand that this does not mean we escape all trouble and discomfort just because we ask. However, it does assure us that God is with us no matter what trial we face. Everything in this world is temporary, including suffering. Prosperity will also come to an end, so we must be confident in our relationship with Christ rather than equate His favor to our circumstances. David was faithful throughout the battles which allowed him to obtain victory over the enemy and win the war.

Be encouraged today that God is not far from you. David asked to be lifted from the gates of death so that he could offer praise! The same is true today, our salvation through Jesus Christ should be all the motive we need to rejoice and worship each day of our lives. We must not forget all that has already been done for us. We must also remind ourselves that God is faithful and just, and He will deliver us from all evil if we keep our eyes on Him!

I pray, “Accept my praise oh Lord, not because I’m happy in my circumstances, but because You are worthy and have always loved me. You are an awesome God that has delved me with the death of Your Son and I want my life to testify of Your greatness. Thank you for hearing my cries and bringing comfort in my time of need. Forgive me when I think you allow the wicked to prosper without consequence and let self pity blind me of Your love and provision. In Jesus’ name I ask, amen.”

https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/web1_Rev.-Cathcart-5.jpg

By Cathleen Cathcart Contributing Columnis

Rev. Cathleen N. Cathcart is pastor of New Life Worship Center in Spartanburg.

