Getting ready to go back to work

Charles Warner | The Union Times In this week’s “News Around Lockhart” column, Connie Porter writes about getting ready to reopen her hair styling business and the changes that have had to be made due to the Coronavirus, how she spent her time while her business was closed including the things she set out to do and what she actually got accomplished, how she spent Mother’s Day, and cleaning a piano. Charles Warner | The Union Times In this week’s “News Around Lockhart” column, Connie Porter writes about getting ready to reopen her hair styling business and the changes that have had to be made due to the Coronavirus, how she spent her time while her business was closed including the things she set out to do and what she actually got accomplished, how she spent Mother’s Day, and cleaning a piano.

I really meant for this to get out last week, but before I knew it, it was late Tuesday night. So this is a different news article than what I was going to write. But part of what I was going to tell you, is I appreciate that you thought enough of your hair that you wanted me to come to your house or come to mine, secretly, while we were forbidden to do that. I just was going to tell you that an orange jump suit doesn’t go very well with the color of my hair. I know that a beautician in South Carolina was caught and did a week of jail time and a $7,000 fine.

Going Back To Work

Anyway, the Governor said we could go back to work on the 18th. I already had committed myself to help someone in a different situation, so I can’t start exactly on that date. I have started calling my customers and placing them for appointments. I’ve only completed two days so far. But by the time you read this everyone will be in place. But you can call me and leave your name and phone number on my business phone, 1-864-545-6652, if you are wanting an appointment and I haven’t called you yet.

Changes And Conditions

I won’t be working on Sundays because I can’t do walk-ins, I can only have one at a time in my shop at a time, and clean when each one leaves, so for right now, please call and I’ll probably book you on Saturday, or we may be free somewhere through the week. I also have raised my prices after 20 years, up to $2 for each service. I’m sorry if this inconveniences you, but I’ve had extra expense getting ready to reopen, according to state rules. Oh, and before I finish you need to wear a mask in the shop, because the close contact. Thank you.

Sitting On The Porch

Well, some neighbors might think I’ve been nosy during this virus time, but I’ve taken advantage of my porches. I’ve sat out just everyday on the back, either reading or taking an online hair class. I’ve read six novels since I’ve been off work. Sometimes if that’s all I’m doing I’ve finished a book in two days. The classes are what have mentioned what we need to do to open our shops. When it rains I’m on the front porch or when I have the dogs out, I’m in the front of the house. But I’m more interested in reading the paper or my book than what is going on outside my fence. Except for the ones that stop in the road and chat with me.

Things Done And Not Done

I was like everyone else, I was going to remodel my house while I was off. That didn’t get done. I did paint two rooms in the shop, put up new blinds, and moved furniture around. And READ! I thought I’d get caught up on letter writing, NO!! I carried the paper outside with me and it looked great on my little table.

Mother’s Day

Mother’s Day came and went, I got sick and whiny, had to lay down, which I never do, and finally slept. I had plans on a nice Sunday dinner. I think I made a hot dog for lunch to see if that would make me feel any better. No!! It really looked like the mothers on Facebook had a wonderful day with their families.

Piano Cleaning

Oh, I just thought of something else we accomplished while we were shut in. We cleaned the piano. Let me tell you the story of this thing, which I’ve never liked this one and kept wanting to buy another. Someone got this from a barn for their children, it stayed on their back porch, cause the kids didn’t want it, they said they cleaned it out because mice had made a home in it. They then gave it to his mother, who thought she wanted to learn to play, but changed her mind, so she gave it to me.

Well, every time I played it, rat things would pop up between the keys. That finally ended. But we took the piano apart, popped keys off and pedals, everything. It was full of rat things. We vacuumed and wiped down every surface. I started at 5:30 and Gina joined me a little after 6, we finished at 10:30. It’s clean and only one ribbon needs to be replaced and wouldn’t you know it’s one of my main keys. Now if I buy a new piano, I won’t feel bad giving this away. After I get the key fixed of course.

We were careful in placing the keys just right when we pulled them out, then discovered they’re numbered. Maybe this is our new living!!!

Well it’s really late, and I need to go to another job that doesn’t pay, tomorrow. So I’ll say good night.

