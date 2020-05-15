County budget totals nearly $20 million

UNION COUNTY — A budget totaling nearly $20 million, delaying property tax reassessment, and the transfer of a partial tax abatement to an industry were approved by Union County Council during its May meeting this past Tuesday (May 12).

Budget

Council voted unanimously Tuesday to approve second reading of the ordinance adopting the county budget for fiscal 2020-2021.

• Revenues

The budget projects general fund revenues totaling $19,753,628 including property taxes ($10,350,000), sales and other miscellaneous taxes ($130,000), fees and fines ($649,500), licenses and permits ($50,000), intergovernmental ($1,519,963), charges for services ($2,959,400), investment earnings ($100,000), miscellaneous ($492,500), and reimbursements ($286,042).

Also included in the general fund revenue total are transfers-in from E-911 ($107,030), Victim’s Advocate ($71,836), Economic Development ($301,677 and $85,000), Title IV-D ($45,814), Poll Workers ($74,000), Hospitality/Accommodations ($275,000), Economic Development Infrastructure and Community Development ($175,000), UCCADA ($669,458), Solicitor ($185,000), Tourism ($111,517), Community Development ($65,716), Special Revenue ($22,000), Commitment from Committed General Fund Balance ($40,000), and Commitment from Uncommitted General Fund Balance ($777,175).

• Expenditures

The budget projects $19,753,628 in expenditures including:

• $516,095 for Supervisor, Council, and HR

• $215,220 for IT

• $301,677 for Development Board

• $69,618 for Community Development

• $111,517 for Tourism

• $379,202 for Magistrate

• $165,810 for Probate Judge

• $125,266 for Circuit Court

• $128,504 for Public Defender

• $432,753 for Solicitor’s Office

• $481,044 for Clerk of Court

• $169,812 for Voter Registration/Election Commission

• $35,999 for County Attorney

• $114,847 for Building Inspector

• $224,939 for Tax Assessor

• $86,192 for Delinquent Tax Office

• $173,554 for Treasurer’s Office

• $134,382 for Auditor’s Office

• $185,854 for Building Superintendent

• $2,474,138 for Sheriff’s Office

• $184,738 for Code Enforcement

• $141,946 for Animal Control

• $124,008 for Coroner

• $2,536,229 for Detention Center

• $217,760 for E-911 & Communications

• $889,056 for Emergency Services

• $548,338 for County Maintenance

• $384,757 for Equipment Shop

• $28,600 for Health Department

• $42,000 for Department of Social Services

• $79,375 for Veteran’s Affairs

• $669,458 for Alcohol and Drug Abuse

• $73,836 for Victim’s Advocate

• $275,095 for Recreation Department

• $82,289 for Stadium

• $430,459 for Recycling

• $155,378 for Airport

• $431,781 for Timken Sports Complex

• $2,241,439 for Emergency Medical Services

• $3,690,663 for Non-Departmental

The current 2019-2020 budget totals $18,814,377 in revenues and expenditures.

By law, municipal, school district, and county budgets along with the state budget must be balanced with expenditures matching revenues.

Reassessment

In other business, Council voted unanimously to approve first reading of an ordinance “directing that the implementation of real property reassessment in Union County be delayed for one year.”

The ordinance points out that “once every fifth year, each county within the State of South Carolina shall appraise and equalize those properties under its jurisdiction, and that such property evaluation must be complete by the end of December of the fourth year and the county must notify every taxpayer of any change in classification if the change is one thousand dollars or more and requires that in the fifth year, the county shall implement the program and assess all property on the newly appraised value.”

While reassessment is required by law, the ordinance states that the law also permits a county to, by ordinance, postpone reassessment “for not more than one property tax year.” The ordinance states that County Council, in accordance with the law, directs that the reassessment be postponed for one year as permitted by law and that “such postponement shall apply to all revised values, including values for state appraised property.”

Supervisor Frank Hart said that Council decided to delay reassessment for one year because of the impact of the COVID-19 Virus on the local economy.

Transfer

Council also voted unanimously to approve a resolution expressing its approval “of the transfer and assignment of the remaining part of a partial abatement of real and personal property taxes already in effect for Premier Colors, Inc. to Organic Dyes and Pigments, LLC.”

The ordinance states that Union County is vested by law with the authority to approve or reject “the application of a company to the South Carolina Department of Revenue for a five year partial abatement of the company’s real and personal taxes for an existing manufacturing facility (the Abatement) if the company maintains the facilities and jobs already existing at the company’s location in the county.”

It states that Organic Dyes and Pigments, LLC acquired the Union County facilities and operations of Premier Colors, Inc. on November 30, 2018, and has prepared and executed “a South Carolina Department of Revenue Form PT-444 certifying that it has maintained the facilities and jobs of Premier, and therefore desires that the remainder of Premier’s existing Abatement be transferred to Organic by the SCDOR with the consent and approval of the County Council, which the County Council desires to consent and approve.”

Hart said that Council’s action is designed to enable Organic Dyes and Pigments to finish our the remaining time of the abatement previously owned by Premiere Colors. He said it is not a new tax break and does not impact the company’s revenues it just enables it to finish out the effect. In addition, he said it does effect the county’s revenues, either.

Property tax reassessment delayed for a year

By Charles Warner [email protected]

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.

