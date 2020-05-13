Pray to feel God’s presence in difficult times

Charles Warner | The Union Times How much good does worrying do? Not much, and that’s being generous. In life we are faced with problems, with challenges, with burdens, and the possibility, even the likelihood, of more of the same. These things, both the ones we are facing now and those we think we might face in the future, cause us to worry, constantly and even excessively so. Yet, all that worrying does not solve those things or even mitigate them. If anything, worrying about them makes them even worse and can even paralyze us when it comes to dealing with them. Yes, we should take precautions in life and prepare as much as possible for all that life may throw at us and, yes, when faced with such things, we should think on how best to deal with them effectively and successfully. That is different, far different, from worrying about such things because when we prepare for problems and work to solve them we are using the gifts God gave us to help us through such situations. When faced with worrisome things we should remember that God is there for us and will help us if we ask Him to. It’s been said that we should give everything to the Lord in prayer and place all our troubles and cares in His hands and trust Him to see us through it. That’s exactly what we should do because we can trust God far more than we can trust ourselves to make the right decisions for our lives and bring us through the challenges and storms of life. So instead of worrying about things all the time put your trust in God and take everything to Him in prayer and let Him take charge of your life and take away your worries. He’ll do that because God is love and He loves us all.

Read 2 Corinthians 9:10-15

Cast all your anxiety on [God] because he cares for you.

— 1 Peter 5:7 (NIV)

PRAYER: Dear God, help us to feel your presence during difficult times. Amen.

THOUGHT FOR THE DAY: I express my trust in God when I pray.

