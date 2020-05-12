Carnegie Library reopening May 18

Charles Warner | The Union Times Closed to the public since mid-March due to the COVID-19 Virus, the Union County Carnegie Library will reopen Monday, May 18, but will operate under strict occupancy and social distancing guidelines including limiting admissions to individuals or groups of no more than two, asking those who visit the library to wear face masks, limiting computer sessions to 30 minutes, requiring items be returned to the outdoor drop box and then quarantining those items for 72 hours. There will no admission to non-essential areas such as shelves, meeting spaces and children’s areas and restrooms will not be open to the public. Charles Warner | The Union Times Closed to the public since mid-March due to the COVID-19 Virus, the Union County Carnegie Library will reopen Monday, May 18, but will operate under strict occupancy and social distancing guidelines including limiting admissions to individuals or groups of no more than two, asking those who visit the library to wear face masks, limiting computer sessions to 30 minutes, requiring items be returned to the outdoor drop box and then quarantining those items for 72 hours. There will no admission to non-essential areas such as shelves, meeting spaces and children’s areas and restrooms will not be open to the public.

UNION COUNTY —The Union County Carnegie Library will reopen Monday, May 18, but public admission will be limited with patrons asked to wear face masks and returned items quarantined.

In a statement released Monday, Union County Library System Assistant Director Taylor Atkinson announced the reopening of the Carnegie Library, 300 East South Street, Union and the restrictions that it will be operating under to ensure the health and safety of both staff and the public. The Carnegie Library has been closed to the public since March 16 as part of the Library’s System’s efforts to help fight the spread of the Coronavirus. Since that time the library has virtual programs available to the public through its Facebook page (www.facebook.com/unionsclibrary) and Youtube channel.

The Union County Library System has been working hard to continue to provide services to our community remotely, and will reopen the Carnegie Library to provide essential services on site by appointment, scheduled book pick-ups, and begin accepting returns the week of May 18. Workforce development staff, including SC DEW and SC Works will not begin providing services on site before June 1, however, the Spartanburg and Greenville locations are scheduled to open May 18.

Essential services include using computers, faxing, printing or making copies for school, employment, or for access to benefits. Computer sessions will be limited to 30 minute sessions. Individuals who may need access to technology for more than 30 minutes may contact [email protected] to arrange a separate appointment. Initial hours of on site essential services and appointments will be Mondays and Wednesdays from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. and Thursdays from 1-5 p.m.

The health and safety of our staff and our community are of the utmost importance to the Library. Staff will begin preparing the facility for public access the week of May 11, including sanitization and reconfiguration of public spaces to ensure adequate safety. Because of limited access to supplies and services, the library will not be able to provide public restrooms or access to nonessential areas, including shelves, meeting spaces and children’s areas. We will adhere to occupancy and social distancing guidelines issued by Governor McMaster and strongly encourage all members of the public to wear face coverings while in the facility. Only individuals and groups of two will be admitted into the library and will have limited access to seating for computer sessions. When the library begins accepting returns on May 18, all items must be returned using the outside book drop and will be quarantined for 72 hours before being checked in, and no fines will be charged for any late items.

Library staff will continue to be available remotely Monday-Thursday 9 a.m.-5 p.m. and Friday 9 a.m.-3 p.m. by chat (www.unionlibrary.org/chat-with-a-librarian), phone (864-427-7140), and email ([email protected]). To schedule appointments, place items on hold and schedule a pick up time, please call, message, or email the library. For individuals who are unable to get to the library to pick up books, please contact the library in one of the above ways so that we may provide alternative assistance. Unfortunately we are not able to check out educational kits at this time due to health concerns.

We appreciate your understanding as we navigate this difficult situation, and we are honored to serve such a wonderful community.

Returned items to be quarantined for 72 hours

This story courtesy of the Union County Library System.

