Passing on the Christian faith

How often do we effectively communicate our beliefs and values to our children and loved ones. In what ways is our faith displayed in everyday life and fellowship. If we want to pass something down to the next generation, it needs to something they will know how to receive, something they are aware of, they’ve noticed, and something they recognize as important and helpful to strengthen self, family, and overcome discouragement and disappointment.

Paul writes to encourage Timothy to remain faithful and uses his mother and grandmother as examples for him to follow. He lets Timothy know that the same sincere faith is visible in him. Even though they would suffer for the sake of the gospel, Paul reminds Timothy to persevere just as his mother Eunice and grandmother Lois had as early Christian converts. The same courage and discipline now resided in Timothy and he just needed to put to use the gifts God had given him.

2 Timothy 1:2-6 “To Timothy, my dearly beloved son: Grace, mercy, and peace, from God the Father and Christ Jesus our Lord. 3 I thank God, whom I serve from my forefathers with pure conscience, that without ceasing I have remembrance of thee in my prayers night and day; 4 Greatly desiring to see thee, being mindful of thy tears, that I may be filled with joy; 5 When I call to remembrance the unfeigned faith that is in thee, which dwelt first in thy grandmother Lois, and thy mother Eunice; and I am persuaded that in thee also. 6 Wherefore I put thee in remembrance that thou stir up the gift of God, which is in thee by the putting on of my hands.”

I want to encourage you to shine your light at home. It doesn’t matter how much we try to prove to the world that we are faithful Christians by the sticker on our bumper or the things we post on social media — if we hide our faith at home and fail to communicate to our family the importance of our belief, then we have failed to illustrate the power, courage, kindness, and the ability to overcome that is evident of the Holy Spirit at work in our lives. Our children and loved ones don’t simply put into practice everything they are told, they put into practice what they have seen, experienced, and been taught to do on a regular basis.

Let us all be reminded of the fruit we are producing. We need to live the life we want our children to live — not simply tell them what they ought to do. Timothy just needed to continue living what was already lived before him. He had an example to follow and Paul was able to offer encouragement knowing the same Christian faith was alive in him. Our families should be the focus our attention when it comes to sharing our testimony, offering encouragement, exercising our faith, verbally expressing our love, as well as stetting an example through action, affection, and forgiveness.

I pray, “Lord, I thank You for my mother and the Christian values she instilled in me. I pray that I will always follow this teaching. I also pray for those who may to have had a Christian mother or parent to bring them up, and hope to somehow share my faith with them and offer encouragement. Let them see this day as a new beginning and fill them with Your love and empower them to live a faithful life filled with joy. In Jesus’ name I ask, amen.”

By Cathleen Cathcart Contributing Columnist

Rev. Cathleen N. Cathcart is pastor of New Life Worship Center in Spartanburg.

