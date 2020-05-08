County offices reopening Monday

Charles Warner | The Union Times Union County Treasurer Deborah Robertson announced today (Friday) that even with the reopening of the Union County Courthouse to the public on Monday, May 11, people should continue to use the green drop box at the top of steps on the side of the Courthouse to make payments to her office. Robertson said the public should continue to us the drop box and other alternative payment methods because there is not a great deal great deal of room for proper social distancing at her office. The Courthouse has been closed since March as part of the County’s efforts to fight the spread of the Coronavirus. Charles Warner | The Union Times Union County Treasurer Deborah Robertson announced today (Friday) that even with the reopening of the Union County Courthouse to the public on Monday, May 11, people should continue to use the green drop box at the top of steps on the side of the Courthouse to make payments to her office. Robertson said the public should continue to us the drop box and other alternative payment methods because there is not a great deal great deal of room for proper social distancing at her office. The Courthouse has been closed since March as part of the County’s efforts to fight the spread of the Coronavirus. Charles Warner | The Union Times Union County Clerk of Court Melanie Lawson announced today (Friday) that even with the reopening of the Union County Courthouse to the public on Monday, May 11, her Main Office and Family Court Office will remain closed due to limited space preventing social distancing. Lawson said that people can instead call the offices and make an appointment. She also said the public can continue to use the drive-thru at Family Court at 322 East Main Street, to conduct their business with her office as well. The Courthouse has been closed since March as part of the County’s efforts to fight the spread of the Coronavirus. Charles Warner | The Union Times Union County Clerk of Court Melanie Lawson announced today (Friday) that even with the reopening of the Union County Courthouse to the public on Monday, May 11, her Main Office and Family Court Office will remain closed due to limited space preventing social distancing. Lawson said that people can instead call the offices and make an appointment. She also said the public can continue to use the drive-thru at Family Court at 322 East Main Street, to conduct their business with her office as well. The Courthouse has been closed since March as part of the County’s efforts to fight the spread of the Coronavirus. Charles Warner | The Union Times Union County Supervisor Frank Hart announced today (Friday) that the Union County Courthouse and other county offices and buildings will reopen to the public on Monday, May 11. The Courthouse and other county facilities have been closed since March as part of the county’s efforts to fight the Coronavirus. In announcing the reopening of the Courthouse and other facilities, Hart said social distancing will be required and that certain departments will be limiting public access to areas where it is difficult to maintain proper social distancing. He also encouraged citizens to call ahead to departments from which they need service and to continue to take steps to minimize their exposure including paying online or using the drop box at the courthouse. Charles Warner | The Union Times Union County Supervisor Frank Hart announced today (Friday) that the Union County Courthouse and other county offices and buildings will reopen to the public on Monday, May 11. The Courthouse and other county facilities have been closed since March as part of the county’s efforts to fight the Coronavirus. In announcing the reopening of the Courthouse and other facilities, Hart said social distancing will be required and that certain departments will be limiting public access to areas where it is difficult to maintain proper social distancing. He also encouraged citizens to call ahead to departments from which they need service and to continue to take steps to minimize their exposure including paying online or using the drop box at the courthouse.

UNION COUNTY — Six weeks after they were closed to the public to help fight the spread of the Coronavirus the Union County Courthouse and all other county government offices and buildings are being reopened.

The reopening of the Courthouse and other county facilities was announced this (Friday) morning by Union County Supervisor Frank Hart.

“Effective Monday May 11, Union County will begin reopening government offices to the public,” Hart said. “Social distancing will be required within all facilities. Certain departments will limit public access to areas which are difficult to maintain social distancing.

“Citizens are encouraged to call ahead to departments from which they need service,” he said. “All citizens are also encouraged to continue to take actions to minimize their exposure including paying online or using the drop box at the courthouse. Most general inquiries can be handled by phone.”

The Courthouse and all other county government offices and buildings have been closed to the public since Friday, March 20 as part of the county’s efforts to help fight the spread of the Coronavirus.

In announcing the reopenings, Hart said “thank you to the people of Union County for your patience and diligence as we work through this crisis together.”

Clerk Of Court

Union County Clerk of Court Melanie Lawson said that while the Courthouse and other offices are reopening to the public, her office, including the Main Office and the Family Court Office, will remain closed due to limited space.

“We will not be able to maintain social distancing due to limited space,” Lawson said. “However, people can call the office and make an appointment. The drive-thru at Family Court will remain open so they can continue to conduct their business there.”

The number for the Main Office of the Clerk of Court’s Office is 864-429-1630 while the number for the Family Court Office is 864-429-1632.

When the closings were first announced, Lawson announced that fine payments for circuit court, civil filings, deed/mortgages and any other filings would be collected at the main entrance to the courthouse. On Friday, she said that collections will continue there with the courthouse bailiffs contacting her staff when a payment is to be made. A staff member will then come to the main entrance and assist the person making the payment.

Also at the time the closings were announced, Lawson said that plaintiffs or defendants with on-going cases in general sessions court, family court or common pleas court were to contact their respective attorneys. She said Friday that plaintiffs and defendants with on-going cases in those courts should continue to contact their attorneys after the reopening of the Courthouse.

Treasurer’s Office

When the closings were announced in March, Union County Treasurer Deborah Robertson urged the public to make payments to her office the following ways:

1. Phone — 1-866-239-6927

2. Online countyofunion.org (debit/credit cards) Mastercard, Visa, Discover

3. Green drop box at top of steps on side of building.

4. Mail Union County Treasurer PO Box 163, Union, SC 29379

Please be sure to have the RECEIPT if not please have TAG# or VIN#.

If paying by mail or drop box, we will mail a decal if you are due one and if there is a problem with DMV, we will mail you a receipt and you will have to go to DMV and take care of the issue.

Robertson said Friday that she is asking the public to continue conducting their business through these methods as there is not a great deal of room for proper social distancing at her office.

If you have any questions please call 864-429-1606.

Emails And Phone Numbers

These are the emails and/or phone numbers of the County’s departments and offices of its elected officials which can be used by members of the public having business with those departments and offices.

Airport/Stadium — [email protected] — 429-1680

Alcohol and Drug — [email protected] — 429-1656

Animal Shelter — [email protected] — 429-2808

Assessor — [email protected] — 429-1650

Auditor — [email protected] — 429-1618

Building and Maintenance — [email protected] — 429-6565

Building Inspection — [email protected] — 466-2026

Clerk of Court — [email protected] — 429-1630

Code Enforcement — [email protected] — 429-1666

Community Development — [email protected]

Coroner — [email protected] — 427-3665

Delinquent Tax — [email protected] — 429-1617

Detention Center — [email protected] — 429-2818

Development Board — [email protected] — 319-1098

EPD/911 — [email protected] — 429-1620

Magistrate Court — [email protected] — 429-1648

Probate Court — [email protected] — 429-1625

Public Defender — Eric Delaney — 319-1315

Public Works — [email protected] — 429-2807

Sheriff’s Office — [email protected] — 429-1612

Solicitor’s Office — [email protected] —429-1639

Supervisor’s Office — [email protected] — 429-1600

Timken Sports Complex — [email protected] — 427-0150

Tourism — [email protected] — 706-0274

Treasurer — [email protected] — 429-1606

Union County Library — [email protected] — 427-7140, Extension 202

Veteran Affairs — [email protected] — 429-1605

