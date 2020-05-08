Payment plan for utility customers

UNION — The City of Union is offering customers who have been affected financially by the Coronarvirus a plan to help them pay their utility bills.

During a special meeting Tuesday (May 5), City of Union Finance Director Laura Hembree presented Union City Council with the proposed “City of Union Payment Plan — Special Arrangement Due to COVID-19.” Hembree said the plan was developed in response to the large number of City of Union Utlity Department customers who have fallen behind on their utility bills because of the COVID-19 Virus. She said the purpose of the plan is to provide those customers with a method of paying their utility bills.

“Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many of the City’s utility customers have been affected financially,” Hembree said. “More than 20 percent of our customers are in 30-day past-due situation, and there have been some questions as to what type of payment flexibility assistance the City can offer.

“Finance staff has put together a payment arrangement plan that can be adjusted to fit individual customers’ needs,” she said. “The plan will require all bills be paid that were due before the state of emergency was declared, and then any remaining bills to be split up into multiple payments that will be added each month to the current utility bill.”

Council voted unanimously to approve the payment plan.

Utility customers who are 30 days past due on their utility bills can pick up a copy of the payment plan at the Utility Department in the City of Union Municipal Building along with a printout of what they owe.

The form states that the City requires “a statement from your employer stating that you, or another contributing adult proven to reside in your household, have been temporarily unemployed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Awning Replacement

In other business, Council voted unanimously to award the bid for the replacement of awnings on Main Street in downtown Union to Greer-based enviroAwning Co. for $31,480.

By Charles Warner

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.

