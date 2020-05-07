Missing woman safe and well

UNION COUNTY — A woman reported missing Wednesday afternoon was found safe and sound that evening.

A flyer issued by the Union County Sheriff’s Office Wednesday afternoon stated that Betty Lou Houser, 70, had last been heard from by phone on Tuesday, May 5 at 9:26 a.m.

The flyer stated that Houser was driving a white 2016 Chrysler Town and Country van with a Lynn Hines Used Cars paper tag.

A few hours after the flyer was issued, however, Maj. Scott Coffer of the Union County Sheriff’s Office issued a statement announcing that Houser was no longer missing and was well and not in any danger.

Houser located Wednesday evening