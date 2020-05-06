UCHS tennis courts reopened

Charles Warner | The Union Times The tennis courts at Union County High School have been reopened to the public. The tennis courts were closed to the public in April in response to Gov. Henry McMaster’s executive order closing all non-essential businesses to help fight the spread of the Coronavirus. All other School District athletic fields were also closed to the public at that time and remain closed. Charles Warner | The Union Times The tennis courts at Union County High School have been reopened to the public. The tennis courts were closed to the public in April in response to Gov. Henry McMaster’s executive order closing all non-essential businesses to help fight the spread of the Coronavirus. All other School District athletic fields were also closed to the public at that time and remain closed.

The tennis courts, along with all Union County School District athletic fields, were closed to the public in mid-April in response to Gov. Henry McMaster’s executive order closing all non-essential businesses to help combat the spread of the Coronavirus.

On Monday, May 4, McMaster lifted his statewide “Work or Home,” returning it to voluntary status.

This (Wednesday) afternoon, in response to McMaster’s decision, Union County School District Superintendent Dr. William Roach announced that the School District is reopening the tennis courts.

“In light of the Governor’s new executive order we have made the decision to open up the tennis courts, on the Union County High School campus, to the public,” Roach said. “As the Governor’s executive order states, we ask that citizens practice social distancing when using the courts.”

When he announced the closing of the UCHS tennis courts in April, Roach also announced that the School District athletic fields were also closed to the public in compliance with McMaster’s executive order issued three days earlier. In this afternoon’s press release, Roach said that the athletic fields remain closed to public.

“Due to the South Carolina High School League restrictions on sports, all fields at all UCSD schools will remain closed until further notice,” Roach said. “Thank you for your help in keeping our community safe.“

Charles Warner | The Union Times The tennis courts at Union County High School have been reopened to the public. The tennis courts were closed to the public in April in response to Gov. Henry McMaster’s executive order closing all non-essential businesses to help fight the spread of the Coronavirus. All other School District athletic fields were also closed to the public at that time and remain closed. https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/web1_thumbnail_20200407_075544-0-1-2.jpg Charles Warner | The Union Times The tennis courts at Union County High School have been reopened to the public. The tennis courts were closed to the public in April in response to Gov. Henry McMaster’s executive order closing all non-essential businesses to help fight the spread of the Coronavirus. All other School District athletic fields were also closed to the public at that time and remain closed.

