Pray for the joys of serving God

Charles Warner | The Union Times 3 Put not your trust in princes, nor in the son of man, in whom there is no help. 4 His breath goeth forth, he returneth to his earth; in that very day his thoughts perish. 5 Happy is he that hath the God of Jacob for his help, whose hope is in the Lord his God: — Psalm 146:3-5 (KJV) Earthly rulers or, as the Psalmist calls them, princes, are pretty non-essential when you get right down to it, especially in the long-run. By the long-run, we mean not just in the long-run in this life, but in eternity to come. They hold power for a certain period of time, power that, even in the case of the most powerful of them, is limited. How limited? Well, take the most powerful ruler you can imagine, then have two stronger men grab them, one by each arm, and the most powerful person on earth is powerless. Power is what makes earthly rulers seem essential, but, as the above example demonstrates, their power is as equally apparent as it is real and is not only limited but transitory, which means they are, in the final analysis, non-essential. One who is essential is the Lord Jesus Christ whose power is not limited by earthly forces and who, unlike earthly princes, will never pass from the scene, and who, even more unlike earthly princes, can wash away the sins of sinners, granting them forgiveness, changing their lives, and saving their souls. No one but Jesus can do that and so He and He alone is essential, both for our happiness and well-being in this life and our salvation in eternity. Jesus is essential and always will be and will always be there for each and every one of His children when all the earthly princes have returned to the dust from which they came and their brief day of power is remembered only in the pages of history books if at all.

Read Philemon vv. 4-7

Do not withhold good from those to whom it is due, when it is in your power to act.

— Proverbs 3:27 (NIV)

PRAYER: Heavenly Father, we give you thanks for all you have done for us and all you allow us to do in your name. Keep showing us the joys of serving you. In Jesus’ name. Amen.

THOUGHT FOR THE DAY: I can follow God’s word no matter my budget or schedule.

