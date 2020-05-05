Back to God’s vision of the Earth

Charles Warner | The Union Times The sun and other renewable, environmentally-friendly sources of energy are the key to humanity continuing into the future the material progress it has enjoyed over the past two centuries in a way that is also friendly to the environment. Projects like the Midway Green Solar, LLC Solar Farm to be built in Union County are the key to humanity harnessing and harvesting the power of the sun to make that future a reality. Charles Warner | The Union Times The sun and other renewable, environmentally-friendly sources of energy are the key to humanity continuing into the future the material progress it has enjoyed over the past two centuries in a way that is also friendly to the environment. Projects like the Midway Green Solar, LLC Solar Farm to be built in Union County are the key to humanity harnessing and harvesting the power of the sun to make that future a reality.

UNION COUNTY — The 19th and 20th centuries, the era of the Industrial Revolution and its successors, were the era of fossil fuels when and coal and oil provided much of the power of those revolutions and the increase in human prosperity, comfort, and convenience they produced and continues to produce.

The use of fossil fuels also caused — and continues to cause — enormous damage to the environment.

Beginning in the middle of the 20th century, nuclear power, the energy released by the splitting of the atom, became a reality and has also played a major role in meeting the modern world’s need for electricity.

It has also created the problems of nuclear waste and radioactivity that humanity will be dealing with for a long time to come.

While coal and oil and nuclear energy remain major sources of power, the 21st century is increasingly seeking more environmentally-friendly, renewable “green” sources of power that will enable the world to build on the achievements of the fossil fuel and nuclear power eras while cleaning up the damage those fuels have done to the environment.

Those green sources of power range from hydroelectric power which also helped power the Industrial Revolution as well as the subsequent — and ongoing — Technological, Informational, and Digital revolutions to wind power, an energy source that has its origins in the pre-industrial era but is seeing a renaissance in the 21st century. Then there’s wave power which harnesses the never ending rhythms of the oceans and geothermal power which taps into the heat generated by the Earth itself. Even garbage is being used for energy with the extraction of methane gas from landfills for use in powering factories and homes.

(Union County is already benefiting from the growth of green energy with many residents and businesses getting their electricity, either directly or indirectly, from Lockhart Power Company. The company generates 99 percent of its energy from renewable sources including hydroelectric power generated by three dams including Lockhart Dam and methane gas recovered from the Wellford Landfill.)

And then, of course, there’s the sun, solar power, a power source that sits at the center of our solar system, a source of energy projected last another 5 billion years, far longer than those other power sources humanity can harness harvest from the air, water, and land.

It’s a power source Union County and Lockhart Power are teaming up to harness and harvest with the Midway Green Solar, LLC Solar Farm to be built at 256 Midway Drive in the Midway Green Industrial Park, a project that, when completed, will move Union County that much closer to a future that will not only be prosperous but environmentally-friendly and sustainable.

COVID-19 seems to be very much on the minds of those responsible for the future of Union County as it should be since the virus has made a decisive case for green energy projects such as the Midway Green Solar, LLC. The virus has caused much of the world to shut done much of its economic activity, activity that is still heavily reliant on fossil fuels which, even as they make possible the ongoing increase in human wealth and convenience that’s been occurring since the 19th century, has poisoned the global environment.

(How global is pollution, you wonder? Lets put it this way, nearly half the air pollution they have in Finland originates in the United States while nearly half the pollution they have in California originates in India and China. Pollution is definitely a global problem but one that must be solved locally, through such things as the Midway Green Solar project.)

With the shutdown caused by the COVID-19 Virus, however, the world’s air and water is cleaner as nature is finally able to cope with and clean up the messes her human children have made. The biodiversity of the natural world whose importance we are only beginning to grasp and which has been devastated by the negative side of the material achievements of the human race over the past two centuries seems to be making a comeback. Animals and plants poisoned and driven out by the various forms of pollution generated by humanity are reclaiming what was once theirs in the forests and oceans of the world and, in some cases, even venturing into the streets of towns and cities.

It can’t last, of course, as COVID-19 will run its course and humanity will once again be on the move, looking to regain what it has lost during the lockdown. Or can it?

During this time, we should take note of the impact that we humans have had on the world around us and think hard on what we can do to continue and build on the achievements of the past two hundred years while also assisting nature in cleaning up the environment. The Midway Green Solar, LLC, project is one of those ways as it combines the best of humanity’s technological achievements to make continued economic growth and prosperity possible while doing so in a way that is friendly to the environment.

It is a project whose time has come and one that all of us should support and take inspiration from so that we can leave for future generations a legacy of a prosperous and technologically advanced society integrated into an environment of clean air, water, and land, and shared with vast, diverse, and thriving populations of plant and animal life that, together with humanity, will once again do what they were created to do: play their part in keeping God’s world the beautiful, wondrous, life-giving and life-sustaining miracle and blessing He intended it to be.

Solar power and the birth of a green future

By Charles Warner [email protected]

