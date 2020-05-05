A green future for Union County

Photo courtesy of Lockhart Power Company Ever wonder what 40,000 solar panels waiting to be unloaded and put to work look like? Well, this is what the 40,000 solar panels that will make up the Midway Green Solar, LLC, solar farm look like as they wait to be put to work generating renewable energy for Union County. A “virtual groundbreaking” was held for the solar farm which will be built adjacent to the Midway Green Industrial Park. The solar farm is a joint project of Union County and Lockhart Power Company and is designed to benefit the community both economically and environmentally. Photo courtesy of Lockhart Power Company Ever wonder what 40,000 solar panels waiting to be unloaded and put to work look like? UNION COUNTY — The story of Union County’s and Lockhart Power’s partnership to harness and harvest the power of the sun and bring the benefits, both environmental and economic, to the people of Union County, began in 2018 when “Project Paris” was announced. Project Paris was the code name given Midway Green Solar, LLC, as it was being developed, a process that included Union Council approving the following incentives for the project:

• A fee-in-lieu of taxes agreement between the county and Midway Green Solar.

• Allowing Midway Green Solar to be included in a multi-county industrial park agreement between Union County and Spartanburg County.

These incentives reduced the tax burden on Midway Green Solar which will pay a user fee instead of ad valorem taxes and enabled the counties involved to share in the expenses and the revenues generated by the park. It was during Council’s August 2018 meeting that Supervisor Frank Hart revealed that Project Paris was Midway Green Solar, LLC.

Also present at that meeting was Bryan Stone, Chief Operating Officer for Lockhart Power, who said that Midway Green Solar, LLC, is a project of Pacolet Milliken, the parent company of Lockhart Power. Stone said that the facility would use solar energy to generate renewable, environmentally-friendly electricity. He said the facility would not only generate energy, it would also benefit Union County in other ways including economic development.

“This will be the first solar project of its size in the county and it will be located on environmentally impaired land that would not support any other productive use such as manufacturing,” Stone said in 2018. “The county will receive property tax revenues and does not have to provide any infrastructure.

“It will be very close to the Midway Green Industrial Park and will make a significant contribution to the efforts to recruit some good, solid world class manufacturing companies to Union County,” he said. “These companies are very interested in renewable and sustainable energy and they are companies that are interested in being involved in and investing in the community.”

During the August 2018 meeting, Stone said that Pacolet Milliken Enterprises would invest $12 million in Midway Green Solar, LLC, which at the time was still being designed. While the exact size of the facility was unknown at that time, what was known was that the solar farm would be sitting on a 60-acre site.

Which brings us to the April 2020 meeting of Union County Council held Tuesday, April 14. During that meeting, Council voted unanimously to approve third and final reading of an ordinance authorizing the transfer of 2.06 acres of land to Milliken & Co. Hart said that the land, which the ordinance states is located at 256 Midway Drive, is being transferred to become part of the new solar field being built in the Midway Green Industrial Park.

That solar field will be composed of nearly 40,000 solar panels that will harness the power of the sun for the benefit of the people of Union County. In addition to generating renewable power, the solar farm green is even more green because it sits on land that is unsuitable for the location of an industry or any other form of economic development. Thus ground that might have set unused and unusable is now put to use, a use that will benefit the environment and economy of Union County.

Shortly after Council approved the transfer of the land, Stone, Hart, and City of Union Administrator Joe Nichols took part in a “virtual groundbreaking” that symbolically began the construction phase of the solar farm project. The groundbreaking was a virtual one because of the COVID-19 Virus and the need for social distancing, but despite being virtual in nature, the groundbreaking was very much real in the sense that it represents an important milestone in the energy, environmental, and economic future of Union County.

“We’re very excited to have begun construction on this historical project: the first utility-scale solar initiative in Union County!” Stone said. “Despite the unprecedented challenges associated with COVID-19, we are confident that we can safely construct the project to create this valuable asset in our community.

“In fact, we believe it is more important than ever that we all step up our community investments today, to keep our economy strong and sustainable,” he said. “Midway Green Solar reflects several aspects of our multi-faceted approach to sustainability.”

(The U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency has identified workers involved in constructing renewable energy infrastructure as “essential critical infrastructure workers,” a designation designed to ensure continuity of these activities during the current pandemic.)

Hart pointed out that the solar farm fits in with the adjacent Midway Green Industrial Park and the county’s continuing efforts to promote economic development. “Union County is very excited about the Midway Solar project,” Hart said. “This renewable energy project supports and complements our economic development efforts at the Midway Green Industrial Park.

“Despite the economic challenges created by the COVID-19 pandemic, Union County is open for business and this project is a testament to the economic vitality of our county,” he said. “Union County continues to seek new business opportunities for our community and we are confident that we will emerge stronger than ever with a focus on growth.”

The Midway Green Industrial Park is a 142-acre South Carolina Department of Commerce Certified Industrial Park owned by Pacolet Milliken. The park is home to the Midway Green Spec Building which is 100,000 square feet in size and designed so as to be easily expanded to 200,000 square feet to accommodate the future growth of the company that acquires it. The spec building sits on a 24-acre site within the industrial park, meaning there is more acreage available to accommodate even more growth.

Utilities to the site are provided by Lockhart Power (electricity), the City of Union Utility Department (natural gas, water, and sewer), AT&T and Charter Communications (Telecommunications).

The spec building was developed through a public-private partnership between Union County and Lockhart Power who shared equally the cost of its development. When ground was broken on the spec building officials said it was hoped the building would be sold before completion to a “world class company” that would use it for a manufacturing facility that would bring with it much investment in Union County and create many good, high-paying jobs for county residents. It was also announced that the sale price of the spec building would be $3.9 million.

Nichols pointed to Lockhart Power’s ongoing commitment to renewable energy and its long-term relationship with the City of Union, a long-term relationship that will be enhanced by the solar farm project.

“The solar project is just another link in Lockhart Power’s portfolio of green power initiatives,” Nichols said. “We look forward to seeing the finished product and the benefits it will bring to Union County! “As the wholesale provider of reliable and affordable electricity to the City of Union’s customers, I expect our decades-long relationship with Lockhart to thrive,” he said. “The COVID-19 pandemic has created unusual circumstances for us all, however, the City continues to safely construct numerous infrastructure projects in preparation for when we resume normal operations; and, we continue to provide essential utilities to our customers.”

Begins with the Midway Green Solar Farm

